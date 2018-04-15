Home > Entertainment > Music >

Ebony Reigns was brought to life at the 2018 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, April 14.

Even though she is gone, Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng ‘Ebony Reigns’ will never be forgotten.

READ MORE: VGMA 2018 full list of winners

Four chanteuses including a legend paid a touching and teary tribute to the “Maame Hw3” hitmaker.

Garbed in white dresses, Lynx Entertainment’s MzVee opened the performance with a live version of Ebony’s hit song, titled “Date Ur Fada”.

 

She was then joined by Akusua Agyapong who brought on stage Efya and Adina to deliver an energetic yet teary performance of Ebony’s hit songs.

They ended their performance with Ebony’s last hit single, titled “Maame Hw3”.

Watch their performance below.

