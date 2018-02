news

Ghanaian young rapper, Asumadu has thrown a number of punches and shots at his colleague rapper, Strongman in a new banger, "Firewood".

The punches comes as a reply to Strongman's new banger, "Charcoal" which seems to be a heavy punches at a colleague rapper even though no clear name is mentioned.

In "Firewood", Asumadu clearly punches with a rhetorical question, "Without Firewood, how you go feel get Charcoal?"

He again alerts Strongman to remember where he is coming from in the must-listened to hit, "Firewood".

Asumadu is one of the finest rappers in Kumasi. He doubles as a radio and club DJ.

Stream the song below.