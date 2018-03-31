Ayat debuts Apple Music’s “African Hip-hop” playlist

news

One of Ghana’s best new Afro-trap artistes, Ayat has finally made it to Apple Music’s “African Hiphop” playlist with his 2017 banger, titled "Kudi".

The Afro-trap track features M.anifest, with production credit to “My Baby” hitmaker Magnom.

The heavy bass-laced track which has been streamed nearly 20,000 times on SoundCloud and with over 30,000 views on YouTube made it into this week’s “African Hip-hop” category – a weekly playlist of top 50 African Hip-hop jams compiled by Apple Music editors.

Ayat is competing with top Ghanaian artistes like M.anifest, Juls, Kwesi Arthur, Flowking Stone, Kwaw Kese, Criss Waddle, Dee Moneey, Pappy Kojo, Lord Paper and YPee on the playlist.

He is also competing with international artistes like AKA, Tata, M.I Abaga, Preto Show, Kwesta, Khaligraph Jones, Odunsi the Engine and Stella Mwangi for the top spot.

The current top song on the playlist is producer Juls’ latest banger, titled “Maintain” featuring Kwesi Arthur.

See the full playlist HERE.

Stream KUDI below.