Home > Entertainment > Music >

Ayat debuts Apple Music’s “African Hip-hop” playlist


Ayat Afro-trap star debuts Apple Music’s “African Hip-hop” playlist

The Afro-trap track features M.anifest, with production credit to “My Baby” hitmaker Magnom.

  • Published:
Ayat play

Ayat
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

One of Ghana’s best new Afro-trap artistes, Ayat has finally made it to Apple Music’s “African Hiphop” playlist with his 2017 banger, titled "Kudi".

The Afro-trap track features M.anifest, with production credit to “My Baby” hitmaker Magnom.

The heavy bass-laced track which has been streamed nearly 20,000 times on SoundCloud and with over 30,000 views on YouTube made it into this week’s “African Hip-hop” category – a weekly playlist of top 50 African Hip-hop jams compiled by Apple Music editors.

play Ayat - Kudi feat. M.anifest cover artwork (SoundCloud)

 

Ayat is competing with top Ghanaian artistes like M.anifest, Juls, Kwesi Arthur, Flowking Stone, Kwaw Kese, Criss Waddle, Dee Moneey, Pappy Kojo, Lord Paper and YPee on the playlist.

He is also competing with international artistes like AKA, Tata, M.I Abaga, Preto Show, Kwesta, Khaligraph Jones, Odunsi the Engine and Stella Mwangi for the top spot.

The current top song on the playlist is producer Juls’ latest banger, titled “Maintain” featuring Kwesi Arthur.

See the full playlist HERE.

Stream KUDI below.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Easter Playlist: 10 new songs to celebrate this Easter with Easter Playlist 10 new songs to celebrate this Easter with
WATCH: Floyd Mayweather grooves to BerimaSeanbills’ song “Bigging” WATCH Floyd Mayweather grooves to BerimaSeanbills’ song “Bigging”
Nana Yaa: Singer to host ‘Easter Vibes with Nana Yaa’ April 1 Nana Yaa Singer to host ‘Easter Vibes with Nana Yaa’ April 1
Ephraim: Singer to drop “God Bless You” on April 4 Ephraim Singer to drop “God Bless You” on April 4
Music Video: Fancy Gadam - YakaChana feat. Mr Eazi Music Video Fancy Gadam - YakaChana feat. Mr Eazi
Women’s 2018 Cup of Nations: Wiyaala, Grace Ashy, Asamoah Gyan to collaborate on Cup Of Nations song Women’s 2018 Cup of Nations Wiyaala, Grace Ashy, Asamoah Gyan to collaborate on Cup Of Nations song

Recommended Videos

Video: Fancy Gadam - YakaChana feat. Mr Eazi Video Fancy Gadam - YakaChana feat. Mr Eazi
Video: Jay Peacock - Spiritual Commando Video Jay Peacock - Spiritual Commando
Music Video: KiDi & Viva Band - Odo Music Video KiDi & Viva Band - Odo



Top Articles

1 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018bullet
2 Easter Playlist 10 new songs to celebrate this Easter withbullet
3 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
4 2018 VGMA Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns, others nominated;...bullet
5 3Music Awards 2018 Late Ebony Reigns wins big, Sarkodie,...bullet
6 Sarkodie Rapper talks Ebony's death, tackles road accidents in...bullet
7 WATCH Floyd Mayweather grooves to BerimaSeanbills’ song...bullet
8 Zylofon Dream Start making cash from your creative works...bullet
9 Nana Yaa - My Hunny (Prod. by Citruss Beatzz)bullet
10 Music Video Kumi Guitar - Betweenerbullet

Related Articles

Easter Playlist 10 new songs to celebrate this Easter with
WATCH Floyd Mayweather grooves to BerimaSeanbills’ song “Bigging”
Nana Yaa Singer to host ‘Easter Vibes with Nana Yaa’ April 1
Ephraim Singer to drop “God Bless You” on April 4
Music Video Fancy Gadam - YakaChana feat. Mr Eazi
Women’s 2018 Cup of Nations Wiyaala, Grace Ashy, Asamoah Gyan to collaborate on Cup Of Nations song
Cassper Nyovest SA rapper says Sarkodie is an amazing artiste
Cassper Nyovest "I know Shatta Wale but not his music" - SA star
Paul Okoye Singer discloses why P-Square never came back together
Music Video Jay Peacock - Spiritual Commando

Top Videos

1 Audio Sarkodie - Wake Up Call (Road Safety) feat. Benjibullet
2 Video Fancy Gadam - YakaChana feat. Mr Eazibullet
3 Video Adina - Killing Me Softly feat. Kuami Eugenebullet
4 Video O'BKAY - Lemme Know feat. Kesse & Kurl Songxbullet
5 Audio Jahmiel - Instant Disaster (Popcaan, Tommy Lee & Notnice Diss)bullet
6 Video Vanilla Karr - Odo Yewu feat. Bisa Kdeibullet
7 Trailer Berimah Kusi - Afa feat. Kofi Sarpongbullet
8 List 10 best Ghanaian music albums of 2017bullet
9 Music Video KiDi & Viva Band - Odobullet
10 Video DJ Mensah - Dance Floor feat. Bisa Kdeibullet

Music

Paul Okoye
Paul Okoye Singer discloses why P-Square never came back together
South Africa's Cassper Nyovest with Ghana's Sarkodie
Cassper Nyovest SA rapper says Sarkodie is an amazing artiste
Cassper Nyovest "I know Shatta Wale but not his music" - SA star
Jay Peacock - Spiritual Commando
Music Video Jay Peacock - Spiritual Commando