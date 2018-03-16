Battle for top spot

news

After last week, none of our contenders was able to occupy the top spot. Both dropped positions with Joe Mettle in 2nd and Ebony, 4th.

Nevertheless, Ebony had 4 of her songs in the top 10 while Joe Mettle had 2.

Of the total number of airplay cumulated during the week, Ebony's total airplay was reduced from 5.6% to 5.3% and Joe Mettle's total airplay reduced from 6.6% to 6.2% respectively.

Joe Mettle's songs were played by 67 radio stations and Ebony's by 55 radio stations.

This information was collected from Ghud Music Database used in tracking radio airplay of songs by Ghanaian record signed artistes from 75+ radio stations.