Cassper Nyovest: ‘South African Hip-hop is leading in Africa'


Cassper Nyovest ‘M.I Abaga is right, South African Hip-hop is leading in Africa', rapper says

“Me saying that might offend people here. They might feel that I’m taking shots at Nigerian music. But that’s not the deal." - Cassper Nyovest.

Cassper Nyovest arrives London for One Africa Music Fest London 2017

Cassper Nyovest arrives London for One Africa Music Fest London 2017

Africa’s hottest rapper, Cassper Nyovest, agrees with M.I Abaga that the Hip-hop movement of South Africa is leading the continent.

The rapper, in an interview with Pulse, states that M.I Abaga who in 2017, called for local rappers to make more ‘Hip-hop’ music via his controversial ‘You rappers should fix up your life’, is right.

“Yes, South African Hip-hop is in the forefront of African Hip-hop in general. It might not be as popular as it is in South Africa in Nigeria. But I know for a fact that the rappers from Nigeria are kinda unknown in SA,” he says. “If we talk about crossing over, I know that a lot of people in Nigeria know about my music. I know that in Kenya and Ghana it’s the same thing.

“I’m not just talking about me, I’m talking about the movement. Sarkodie is big in Ghana, but are there other rappers who are as big as Sarkodie from Ghana? The South African Hip-hop movement is big across, also in London, New York…we are out there performing in different countries.”

Cassper admits that this topic is controversial. But believes that this is the truth. 

“Me saying that might offend people here. They might feel that I’m taking shots at Nigerian music. But that’s not the deal. If we are to discuss in terms of numbers and appeal across the world, it’s just the way it is.”

On Making 'Strict Hip-hop'

On M.I Abaga’s call to Nigerian rappers to infuse more rap into their music, Cassper disagrees in part but also agrees to certain aspects of the song.

“If I decide to rap on a beat like Davido’s ‘Fall’, which is more like Afro-pop, is it not Hip-hop? I don’t know, I’m not the one who came up with a set of rules. For me, it’s still Hip-hop because it is a rapper. I can decide to rap on anything. I just use it as a beat and rap on it. It doesn’t have to be a certain kind of beat.

“At the end of the day, it’s each to his own. If M.I feels like that’s his opinion, that’s his opinion. For me, anyone can rap in any language that is dope. If you say it’s Hip-hop, then it is Hip-hop.”

I ask him about the popular trend in Nigeria where rappers tweak their artistry to become singers. Cassper says “It’s none of my business.” Although, he also shares an important point: “I don’t think rappers must not sing. If you want to sing, you could sing. But if you are a rapper, we still need to hear you rap. You can’t sing all the time. We have to hear you rap because you need to rap for us to call you a rapper. If you sing all the time that means you are a singer now.”

On his 10 million album units claim

Cassper Nyovest celebrated on social media. His reason: He’s just received a plaque that says he has sold 10 million album units. play

Cassper Nyovest celebrated on social media. His reason: He’s just received a plaque that says he has sold 10 million album units.

In December 2017, Nyovest received certifications from the Recording Industry of South Africa (RISA) for selling over 10 million album equivalents. This figure includes streams, digital and physical downloads, caller ringback tunes and everything else he had sold since he first dropped a record.

Author

Joey Akan

Joey Akan is a Category Editor at Pulse. Multi award-winning writer, journalist, critic and podcaster. He leans on Music Journalism. He lives for the art, sweaty parties, loud music, snobbish celebrities and Tekno rejecting awards. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only) Follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @joeyakan

