Chi-Don – Wonderful God feat. Abi Walker


Music Video Chi-Don – Wonderful God feat. Abi Walker

Chi-Don's new single featuring Abidede Walker - Wonderful God, Produced by Mix Masta Garzy) is expected to start the journey of the new movement; Godspop.

  Published:
play
Chi-Don is finally out with his latest party song dubbed 'Wonderful God'.

This genre of music preaches truth of God and not of religion.

The new genre cannot be called only Christian records in the normal sense as it will be thought of as Christian gospel because it goes beyond that.

It's not gospel music in itself but seeks to unite and bring all religions to the knowledge of the one-God we all serve whom all power belongs to.

"Godspop is something that I'm bringing together, a new thing that I'm bringing to the entire world. I'm bringing this trend of music to bring hope to the hopeless. I've slept on the streets for years and help came not only from those that I share the same faith with but across board," -  OYE-EZE CHIDIEBERE a.k.a Chi-Don said.

"In five years this brand will be household worldwide. We at Godspop believe this is the breath of fresh air that has long been waited for," he added.

Noted for his constant statement, he said "It doesn't matter your religion, it doesn't matter where you come from, it dosen't matter the church u attend...all that matters is that we are all one people and we worship God the most high."

His new single featuring Abidede Walker - Wonderful God, Produced by Mix Masta Garzy) is expected to start the journey of the new movement; Godspop.

Chi-Don is a Nigerian born, who grew up in the city of Tema, Ghana is bringing a new kind of music which will be the biggest worldwide into the music industry which he calls GODSPOP.

