Late Ghanaian Dancehall Queen, Ebony Reigns born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, will be buried on March 17, 2018, the family has announced at a memorial service currently ongoing at Dansoman in Accra to observe 10 days of her passing.

The family has also disclosed that her funeral would be held in Accra even though the announcement has not specified a venue yet.

