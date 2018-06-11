Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

D-Black promises to sponsor Kwesi Arthur’s next music video


Benevolence D-Black promises to sponsor Kwesi Arthur’s next music video

Rapper D-Black is paying for Kwesi Arthur's next music video.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
D-Black promises to sponsor Kwesi Arthur’s next music video play

D-Black promises to sponsor Kwesi Arthur’s next music video
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian rapper and businessman, Desmond Kwesi Blackmore ‘D-Black’ has promised to sponsor Kwesi Arthur’s next music video.

He made the promise on Twitter following Kwesi Arthur’s touching rising story and his recent BET Awards nomination.

Kwesi Arthur was nominated for the “Viewers’ Choice: Best New International Act” category alongside Mc Soffia (Brazil), Prince Waly (France), Take A Mic (France), Niniola (Nigeria),Sjava (South Africa), Sik-K (South Korea), Nailah Blackman (Trinidad And Tobago), Not3s (UK) and Iamddb (UK).

READ MORE: Top 5 Gospel songs of the year 2018 (thus far)

Kwesi Arthur nominated for "Viewers' Choice: Best New International Act" award play

Kwesi Arthur nominated for "Viewers' Choice: Best New International Act" award

 

He celebrated his nomination with his mother and grandmother and later shared their emotional celebration video on Twitter.

The “Grind Day” hitmaker captioned the video: “The awards, the nomination, it is all grace, but honestly, I don't know what can compare to this feeling! Mama and Grandma, you worked so hard so we could achieve the things they said were impossible! I'm just happy that I can make you proud!”

D-Black, upon seeing this, promised to bear the cost of his next music video.

The Black Avenue Muzik imprint boss, who was touched, wrote: “Bruh!! This just touched me mehn!! The music is fire, I just now fully understand ur story. Ur next music video is on me young. Whenever you’re ready. Keep shinning. You’re Blessed!! God is the only way.”

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Pulse List: Top 10 Highlife/Afro-pop songs of 2018 (thus far) Pulse List Top 10 Highlife/Afro-pop songs of 2018 (thus far)
Pulse List: Top 5 Gospel songs of the year 2018 (thus far) Pulse List Top 5 Gospel songs of the year 2018 (thus far)
World Cup 2018: Olamide x Phyno - Road 2 Russia (Dem Go Hear Am) World Cup 2018 Olamide x Phyno - Road 2 Russia (Dem Go Hear Am)
New Song: Nana Agyei- Gimme Love (Produce by Teri Wiizi) New Song Nana Agyei- Gimme Love (Produce by Teri Wiizi)
#Number12: Edem, Ponobiom, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, others to rock fans at free screening of Anas exposé June 10 #Number12 Edem, Ponobiom, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, others to rock fans at free screening of Anas exposé June 10
Tasha: Songstress drops wild video for "Kotosa" Tasha Songstress drops wild video for "Kotosa"

Recommended Videos

Audio: Kofi Kinaata - The Whole Show Audio Kofi Kinaata - The Whole Show
Music Video: Akwaboah - Hye Me Bo Music Video Akwaboah - Hye Me Bo
Audio: Jay Peacock - N'adom Audio Jay Peacock - N'adom



Top Articles

1 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018bullet
2 Photos Stonebwoy, Patapaa back home for Ghana Meets Naija on Saturdaybullet
3 BET Awards 2018 Kwesi Arthur nominated for "Viewers' Choice: Best...bullet
4 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
5 New Music King Promise - CCTV feat. Mugeez & Sarkodie (Prod. by...bullet
6 #Number12 Edem, Ponobiom, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, others to rock...bullet
7 Zylofon Dream Start making cash from your creative works...bullet
8 Tasha Songstress drops wild video for "Kotosa"bullet
9 Pulse List Top 5 Gospel songs of the year 2018 (thus far)bullet
10 WATCH Anas features Shatta Wale's song in latest exposébullet

Related Articles

Maccasio Rapper announces new Hip-hop jam “Lyrical Stamina”, drops June 13
Ryan Korsah Vodafone icons street edition winner rebrands to Cweku Ryan; drops "Matter"
New Music DJ Vyrusky - Never Carry Last feat. Kuami Eugene & Mayorkun
Mew Music Edem - Father (Prod. by Mix Master Garzy)
New Music Streetbeatz - Holiday feat. DunD & Timbo (Prod by Streetbeatz)
LISTEN Wanlov talks Anas exposé, $1.2b National ID cards, Ebony’s death in “Dis Be Ghana”
BET Awards 2018 Kwesi Arthur nominated for "Viewers' Choice: Best New International Act" award

Top Videos

1 Music Video Kwesi Arthur - The Anthembullet
2 Audio Yaa Pono - Obia Wo Ne Master feat. Stonebwoybullet
3 Music Video King Promise - CCTV feat. Sarkodie & Mugeezbullet
4 Video Opanka - I Am Anasbullet
5 Audio Jahmiel - Instant Disaster (Popcaan, Tommy Lee & Notnice Diss)bullet
6 Music Video Tasha - Kotosabullet
7 DJ Vyrusky - Adwenfi feat. Shatta Wale & Kuami Eugenebullet
8 Audio Obrafour - Moesha feat. Sarkodie (Prod. by JMJ)bullet
9 Shatta Wale x Millitants - Thunder Firebullet
10 Music Video Elliot Lamptey - Simply Trustingbullet

Music

Maccasio announces new Hip-hop jam “Lyrical Stamina”
Maccasio Rapper announces new Hip-hop jam “Lyrical Stamina”, drops June 13
Ryan Korsah has rebranded to Cweku Ryan
Ryan Korsah Vodafone icons street edition winner rebrands to Cweku Ryan; drops "Matter"
DJ Vyrusky - Never Carry Last feat. Kuami Eugene &amp; Mayorkun
New Music DJ Vyrusky - Never Carry Last feat. Kuami Eugene & Mayorkun
Edem - Father (Prod. by Mix Master Garzy)
Mew Music Edem - Father (Prod. by Mix Master Garzy)