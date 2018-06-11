D-Black promises to sponsor Kwesi Arthur’s next music video

news

Ghanaian rapper and businessman, Desmond Kwesi Blackmore ‘D-Black’ has promised to sponsor Kwesi Arthur’s next music video.

He made the promise on Twitter following Kwesi Arthur’s touching rising story and his recent BET Awards nomination.

Kwesi Arthur was nominated for the “Viewers’ Choice: Best New International Act” category alongside Mc Soffia (Brazil), Prince Waly (France), Take A Mic (France), Niniola (Nigeria),Sjava (South Africa), Sik-K (South Korea), Nailah Blackman (Trinidad And Tobago), Not3s (UK) and Iamddb (UK).

He celebrated his nomination with his mother and grandmother and later shared their emotional celebration video on Twitter.

The “Grind Day” hitmaker captioned the video: “The awards, the nomination, it is all grace, but honestly, I don't know what can compare to this feeling! Mama and Grandma, you worked so hard so we could achieve the things they said were impossible! I'm just happy that I can make you proud!”

D-Black, upon seeing this, promised to bear the cost of his next music video.

The Black Avenue Muzik imprint boss, who was touched, wrote: “Bruh!! This just touched me mehn!! The music is fire, I just now fully understand ur story. Ur next music video is on me young. Whenever you’re ready. Keep shinning. You’re Blessed!! God is the only way.”