Ghanaian Highlife singer and songwriter, Dada Hafco is out with his first single for 2018 and this time, it's controversial.

His latest track is titled "Fault of a Woman" and it features Wutah's one half Afriyie.

Produced by DDT, Dada Hafco blames every problem that arises in relationship or between a two opposite sex on women.

The song also talks about women's bad influence on men and claims women should carry the cross.

Honestly, Dada Hafco might incur the wrath of feminists with this latest song.

Stream the full song below and share your thoughts.