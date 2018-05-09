Davido tells why he has no song with Wizkid

news

Nigerian singer Davido has finally spoken about why he has not recorded a song with ‘Starboy’ Wizkid.

The ’30Billion’ crooner who won big for his label at the 2018 Headies award said a collaboration with Wizkid would not be planned but have to come naturally in order to have the best.

According to him, this would only happen when the time was right.

Davido revealed this on Soundcity FM saying: “On my collaboration with Wizkid, I feel like if it will happen, it will happen naturally.

READ MORE: Juliet Ibrahim dragged on Instagram for post on Nicki Minaj’s MET Gala outfit

“If we plan it, we might not do our best. Whenever the time is right, it will happen.”

Asked why his record label, Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) has no female presence he said: “If there was a female, we will be too overprotective.”