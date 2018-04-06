Home > Entertainment > Music >

Dhat Gyal headlines MTN FA Cup Awards


Dhat Gyal 16-year old Ghanaian musician headlines MTN FA Cup Awards

Ghanaian Afropop musician Dhat Gyal headlined the 2017 MTN FA Cup Awards held in Accra.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

16-year old Ghanaian Afropop musician Dhat Gyal headlined the 2017 MTN FA Cup Awards held in Accra on Wednesday night at the M Plaza Hotel.

The musician who has been nominated for the 2018 upcoming Ghana music awards under the unsung category performed to her popular mash-ups and her single track, titled "Any Man Na Man".

Dhat Gyal play Dhat Gyal

READ MORE: Gospel musician Gifty Osei eyes BET Awards

Though the event was full of sports fans and people who have little interest in music, Dhat Gyal was able to get top executives of football dancing along her performance.

The seventh edition of the MTN FA Cup Awards was held at the M Plaza Hotel to honour outstanding and deserving players, coaches, match officials and other significant individuals in the sports fraternity.

Dhat Gyal became famous following her mash-ups of popular songs which she shared via social media and has since been considered as one of the most talented young artistes in the industry presently.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Music Video: Lil Win - Akyire Asem Music Video Lil Win - Akyire Asem
Music Video: Ypee - You The One feat. Kuami Eugene Music Video Ypee - You The One feat. Kuami Eugene
Gifty Osei: Gospel musician eyes BET Awards Gifty Osei Gospel musician eyes BET Awards
'Temperature': TV Africa’s rap show restores hope in music talents 'Temperature' TV Africa’s rap show restores hope in music talents
Music Video: Deon Boakye - Ma Ware Music Video Deon Boakye - Ma Ware
Music Video: DJ Cuppy - Vybe feat. Sarkodie Music Video DJ Cuppy - Vybe feat. Sarkodie

Recommended Videos

Video: Lil Win - Akyire Asem Video Lil Win - Akyire Asem
Video: Ypee - You The One feat. Kuami Eugene Video Ypee - You The One feat. Kuami Eugene
Video: Deon Boakye - Ma Ware Video Deon Boakye - Ma Ware



Top Articles

1 Photo Has Bullet found late Ebony Reigns' replacement?bullet
2 2018 VGMA Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns, others nominated; see...bullet
3 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018bullet
4 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
5 New Music Patapaa - One Corner feat. Ras Cann & Mr Loyalty...bullet
6 Daddy Lumba Junior Singer re-brands; changes stage name to...bullet
7 Stonebwoy Dancehall swerves Zylofon Media gig for Sogakope...bullet
8 Photos Shatta Wale, Edem, others shake Aflao on Easter Sundaybullet
9 EoM Top 10 Stonebwoy songs of 2017bullet
10 Music Video KiDi - Adiepenabullet

Related Articles

Photos Stonebwoy spotted selling in traffic
Lord Kenya Pastor denies rumour on Kwaw Kese going to be a man of God
Shatta Wale Dancehall artiste praises Nana Aba Anamoah
Big Brother Niaja Cee C's plea to Ghanaian actress shocks fans
Relationships Only foolish men spend on their girlfriends – Counselor Lutterodt

Top Videos

1 Video KiDi - Adiepenabullet
2 Video Tic Tac - Pene Mame feat. KiDibullet
3 Video Adina - Killing Me Softly feat. Kuami Eugenebullet
4 Video Vanilla Karr - Odo Yewu feat. Bisa Kdeibullet
5 Audio Jahmiel - Instant Disaster (Popcaan, Tommy Lee & Notnice Diss)bullet
6 Music Video KiDi & Viva Band - Odobullet
7 Video Ypee - You The One feat. Kuami Eugenebullet
8 Trailer Berimah Kusi - Afa feat. Kofi Sarpongbullet
9 Video Fancy Gadam - YakaChana feat. Mr Eazibullet
10 Music Video Mr. Mageek - Another Man feat. Youngbullet

Music

Maabna - SM (Save Money) feat. Cabum, 1Cedi &amp; BPM (Prod. by BPM)
New Music Maabna - SM (Save Money) feat. Cabum, 1Cedi & BPM (Prod. by BPM)
New Music: Akeju - Kiss &amp; Tell remix feat. Beenie Man
New Music Akeju - Kiss & Tell remix feat. Beenie Man
Sista Afia - Slay Queen (Prod. by Willis Beatz)
New Music Sista Afia - Slay Queen (Prod. by WillisBeatz)
McBriggs This London based Ghanaian Afrobeat singer's new video will brighten your day