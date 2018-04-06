Dhat Gyal headlines MTN FA Cup Awards

news

16-year old Ghanaian Afropop musician Dhat Gyal headlined the 2017 MTN FA Cup Awards held in Accra on Wednesday night at the M Plaza Hotel.

The musician who has been nominated for the 2018 upcoming Ghana music awards under the unsung category performed to her popular mash-ups and her single track, titled "Any Man Na Man".

READ MORE: Gospel musician Gifty Osei eyes BET Awards

Though the event was full of sports fans and people who have little interest in music, Dhat Gyal was able to get top executives of football dancing along her performance.

The seventh edition of the MTN FA Cup Awards was held at the M Plaza Hotel to honour outstanding and deserving players, coaches, match officials and other significant individuals in the sports fraternity.

Dhat Gyal became famous following her mash-ups of popular songs which she shared via social media and has since been considered as one of the most talented young artistes in the industry presently.