Top Nigerian disc jockey, DJ DJ Cuppy recruits Ghana's Sarkodie for a fine Afrobeats tune titled "Vybe".

The infectious single was accompanied by a classic music video shoot at a desert and features eye-catching choreography and motor stunts.

"Vybe" was directed by Sesan and was released under Red Velvet Music Group record label.

Enjoy the full music video below