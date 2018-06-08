DJ Vyrusky - Never Carry Last feat. Kuami Eugene & Mayorkun

DJ Vyrusky is out with a new single "Never Carry Last" featuring Kuami Eugene and Mayorkun.
The song which features VGMA new artist of the year Kuami Eugene and Davido Music Worldwide signed act Mayorkun is a mix of danceable tunes with deep words.
Having established himself as a force to reckon with when it comes to talk of town events, DJ Vyrusky has performed on platforms like Ghana Meets Naija, Tidal Rave, Ghana DJs Awards, Red Room at VGMA, the Switch Concerts from Accra to Kwahu to Kumasi, S-Concert, After the Storm Concert and many more.
Listen to song below: