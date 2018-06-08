Pulse.com.gh logo
DJ Vyrusky is out with a new single "Never Carry Last" featuring Kuami Eugene and Mayorkun.

DJ Vyrusky - Never Carry Last feat. Kuami Eugene & Mayorkun
DJ Vyrusky, touted as one of Africa’s leading Disc Jockeys, has released his latest hit song titled ‘Never carry last’ following a successful hit with his maiden ‘Adwen Fi’.

The song which features VGMA new artist of the year Kuami Eugene and Davido Music Worldwide signed act Mayorkun is a mix of danceable tunes with deep words.

This happens to be the third single of the Starr Drive Prolific turntablist and the 2018-disc Jockey of the Year.

Having established himself as a force to reckon with when it comes to talk of town events, DJ Vyrusky has performed on platforms like Ghana Meets Naija, Tidal Rave, Ghana DJs Awards, Red Room at VGMA, the Switch Concerts from Accra to Kwahu to Kumasi, S-Concert, After the Storm Concert and many more.

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

