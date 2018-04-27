news

Leading Ghanaian musicians E.L and Epixode are expected to join scores of African musicians including Iba One from Mali and Floby from Burkina Faso to perform at the upcoming "Le Concert Planet" hosted by leading pan-African TV channel WatsUp TV in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso .

The concert which is to commemorate the expansion of WatsUp TV and Ghanaian brand, Twellium Industries producers of Rush & Run Energy, Verna Water, America Cola, Planet, Bubble Up etc into Burkina Faso will also mark the launch of their flagship product, Planet Drink which has been testified to allow effectiveness in activities, at work.

Other musicians billed to perform include Smarty, Dez Altino, Cheezy, Fleur, Barsa 1er, Amzy, Longation winner of its Bigoo street President, The Comedian La Jaguar and the Dance Group R-Maxi.

The concert which also coincides with celebrations of Labor Day will come off on Monday, April 30 in the compound of the siao in Ouagadougou.

The concert is proudly associated with Planet drink produced by Twellium Industries Burkina Faso.

This activity by WatsUp TV also announces their continuing agenda of becoming the premier continental TV channel after previous events and activities across Africa.