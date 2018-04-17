Ebony didn’t deserve 'Artiste of the Year' - Socrate Safo

news

Controversial movie director, Socrate Safo has waded in on the seemingly endless debate emanating from the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2018.

The awards event which was held at the Accra International Conference Center on Saturday has been characterized by a barrage of debatable issues on the various award categories and recipients that went up for grabs.

Speaking to TV Africa’s entertainment desk reporter, Araba Aggrey, the Director of Creative Arts, responsible for Programmes & Projects at the Commission for National Culture stated that the highly animated and energetic Tamale based artiste, Fancy Gadam was his pick for the category of 'Artiste of the Year' - per the definition of the category - and not the much touted, highly anticipated and eventual winner, the late Ebony Reigns.

“I think that even somebody like Fancy Gadam was robbed of one key category which is the artist if the year. Per the definition of artist of the year… if you look at the definition, Fancy Gadam stands poles apart from all the nominees there,” he opined.

“Can you pin point any of the nominees there including the ultimate winner, Ebony who did half of what he [Fancy Gadam] did?” he quizzed.

That notwithstanding, he went on to congratulate Charterhouse for a splendid concept, adding that it wasn’t rare for any music award show not to receive a backlash, critique, criticism or setbacks, and this clearly passes as one of them.

“I think the VGMA is a good concept and it has its own challenges like any award scheme the world over; so its normal when in Ghana we have our VGMA’s and people are not happy, but in the end we are all winners."

Watch the full interview below.