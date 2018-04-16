Home > Entertainment > Music >

Ebony Reigns was abused by Bullet - father claims


Nana Opoku Kwarteng Ebony Reigns was abused by Bullet - father claims

According to Nana Opoku Kwarteng, Ebony at the latter part of her music career was not the least happy with her management due to how poorly they handled her.

  • Published:
Ebony Reigns and Nana Opoku Kwarteng play

Ebony Reigns and Nana Opoku Kwarteng
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Father of the late Afro-Dancehall songstress, Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng ‘Ebony Reigns’ has divulged that her Bullet verbally abused her on several occasions.

According to Nana Opoku Kwarteng, Ebony at the latter part of her music career was not the least happy with her management due to how poorly they handled her.

He told Peace FM Saturday, April 14, that even though her daughter told her about the predicament she found herself, worried as he was, he couldn’t really do much to free her from the shackles of Rufftown Records because Ebony was bound to a contract.

READ MORE: Ebony Reigns sets new record at VGMA 2018

“She told me about the abuse severally, she was not happy with her management led by bullet, she complained bitterly about her situation.

As a father who so much loved his daughter, that hurt me. I was always praying for her to get out of that situation but there was a contract she’d signed, so she needed to abide by that, she had no option.

I just kept my cool about what she was going through.”

Ebony lost her life when her car was involved in a head-on collision with a bus while travelling from the Brong Ahafo region to the Greater Accra on February 8, 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

New Music: Sarkodie - Brighter Day feat. Akwaboah & Obrafuor (Prod. by JMJ) New Music Sarkodie - Brighter Day feat. Akwaboah & Obrafuor (Prod. by JMJ)
VGMA Aftermath: Fancy Gadam fires back at Patapaa; "go and die if you don't understand" VGMA Aftermath Fancy Gadam fires back at Patapaa; "go and die if you don't understand"
VGMA 2018: TV3 apologizes for ‘loss in transmission’ just when Nana Aba was on stage VGMA 2018 TV3 apologizes for ‘loss in transmission’ just when Nana Aba was on stage
King Promise: People are mocking singer for losing 5 awards at VGMA 2018 King Promise People are mocking singer for losing 5 awards at VGMA 2018
VGMA2018: TV3 cuts live feed immediately Nana Aba comes on stage to present award VGMA2018 TV3 cuts live feed immediately Nana Aba comes on stage to present award
VGMA 2018 winners: Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns top with 4 each; see complete list of winners VGMA 2018 winners Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns top with 4 each; see complete list of winners

Recommended Videos

Video: Shatta Rako - Mic Check Video Shatta Rako - Mic Check
Music Video: E.L - Overdose Music Video E.L - Overdose
Audio: Stonebwoy -  Tomorrow Audio Stonebwoy -  Tomorrow



Top Articles

1 VGMA 2018 winners Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns top with 4 each; see complete...bullet
2 Patapaa Angry singer storms out of 2018 VGMA after losing out to Fancy...bullet
3 WATCH Akosua Agyapong, Efya, MzVee, Adina pay teary tribute to late...bullet
4 VGMA 2018 Teephlow wins first ever VGMA awardbullet
5 WATCH Ebony Reigns sets new record at VGMA 2018bullet
6 King Promise People are mocking singer for losing 5 awards at...bullet
7 VGMA 2018 predictions Who wins what? Ebony Reigns, Shatta...bullet
8 2018 VGMA Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns, others...bullet
9 VIDEO Watch Sarkodie’s glorious 16 minutes performance...bullet
10 VGMA Sarkodie, Nasty C, Joe Mettle, Tiwa Savage,...bullet

Related Articles

Motherhood Yvonne Nelson shares cute photo of her breastfeeding her daughter on social media
Shocking Shatta Michy slapped me in front of her own mother - Shatta Wale
Shocking Is Shatta Michy calling Shatta Wale a hypocrite?
Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to several juju men
Sad News Shatta Wale allegedly beats Shatta Michy and leaves her with bruises
Shocking John Cena sparks concern with cryptic message after shock split from fiancee Nikki Bella
VGMA 2018 Angry Patapaa accuses VGMA board of taking “stupid money” to rob him
VGMA2018 Shatta Wale speaks for the first time after VGMA
Beyonce Singer pays homage to Fela during Coachella performance

Top Videos

1 Audio Stonebwoy -  Tomorrowbullet
2 Audio Kwesi Arthur & Juls - Maintainbullet
3 Audio Yaa Pono - Obia Wone Master feat. Stonebwoybullet
4 Video Stonebwoy - Dirty Enemies feat. Baby Jetbullet
5 Video Fancy Gadam - YakaChana feat. Mr Eazibullet
6 Video Lil Win - Akyire Asembullet
7 Music Video E.L - Overdosebullet
8 Video Ypee - You The One feat. Kuami Eugenebullet
9 Video KiDi - Adiepenabullet
10 Audio Sarkodie - Wake Up Call (Road Safety) feat. Benjibullet

Music

VGMA2018 Wild over Praye: fans are sent into overdrive following performance at VGMA
VGMA 2018 Ebony posthumously wins artiste of the year
#VGMA2018 Praye reunite at VGMA; lit up stage with amazing performance
VGMA2018 Samini beats Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy to win Dancehall song of the year