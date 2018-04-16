Ebony Reigns was abused by Bullet - father claims

news

Father of the late Afro-Dancehall songstress, Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng ‘Ebony Reigns’ has divulged that her Bullet verbally abused her on several occasions.

According to Nana Opoku Kwarteng, Ebony at the latter part of her music career was not the least happy with her management due to how poorly they handled her.

He told Peace FM Saturday, April 14, that even though her daughter told her about the predicament she found herself, worried as he was, he couldn’t really do much to free her from the shackles of Rufftown Records because Ebony was bound to a contract.

READ MORE: Ebony Reigns sets new record at VGMA 2018

“She told me about the abuse severally, she was not happy with her management led by bullet, she complained bitterly about her situation.

As a father who so much loved his daughter, that hurt me. I was always praying for her to get out of that situation but there was a contract she’d signed, so she needed to abide by that, she had no option.

I just kept my cool about what she was going through.”

Ebony lost her life when her car was involved in a head-on collision with a bus while travelling from the Brong Ahafo region to the Greater Accra on February 8, 2018.