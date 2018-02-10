news

Controversial counselor, George Lutterodt has accused the ‘witches’ in the family of Dancehall artiste, Ebony of conspiring to kill to her.

According to the marriage counselor, the 'witches' in Ebony's family killed her because they do not want to see any good thing coming from the family.

“Ebony was killed by the witches in her family…,” he claimed on Joy Prime’s Red Carpet.

The celebrated Dancehall artiste died Thursday evenin through a road accident that occurred at a spot between Kumasi and Sunyani.

Ebony and three others including her driver were returning to Accra after visiting the mother in Sunyani.

News of her death has since shocked the country.

But counselor Lutterodt has called on Ghanaians to blame the witches in Ebony’s family as according to him, the witches decided to eliminate her.

He could however not tell when and where the witches met to decide to end the life of a rising star like Ebony.