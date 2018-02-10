Ebony's whatsapp chats reveal how she saw death in Kumasi trip

news

Ricky Nana Agyemang, aka Bullet, the Manager of dancehall diva Ebony, has revealed in a Facebook post that they did all they could for God’s intervention to prevent Ebony's accident.

Bullet shared screenshots of WhatsApp chats which suggest that music producer Kaywa, who also had the revelation of the accident, asked them to donate to an orphanage and also release a gospel song.

“I have seen videos and heard audios of some people and prophets after the death of my girl ebony.can people have a little heart and stop judging her. Kaywa saw this long time and did a lot of directions and prayers for us.i have chats with prophets who also saw this coming.we did what we could but God knows best!” he posted.

Check screenshots of the WhatsApp chats they had with Kaywa:

The dancehall artiste died in an accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi Highway while returning to Accra after visiting her mum in Sunyani.

In an interview with Adom TV, the driver revealed that the accident happened because he had tried to save a Sprinter Bus from crashing.

The four occupants of the Jeep were rushed to the Bechem Government Hospital where Ebony, her friend, Franky Kuri, and her soldier bodyguard were pronounced dead on arrival.