Artistes for Ghana Football, a group of artistes who came together to see what they can to support the Black Stars and Ghanaian Football in general announced a free screening of Anas Aremeyaw Anas 'Number 12' with a grand concert on Sunday, June 10, at the Trade Fair Carpark.

In the light of the Anas documentary revealing rot in the GFA, AFG has decided to rally round the Black Stars and Ghanaian Football.

Yaa Pono, Adina, Ayigbe Edem, Fancy Gaddam, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Ras Kuuku, Jupitar, Feli Nuna, The_CharactersBand and others will thrill you to hit after hit to celebrate the free "peoples screening" of ‘Number 12’ the investigative film by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The Trade Fair Forecourt will catch fire with giant screens mounted for clear viewing of ‘Number 12’ with performances by the artistes.

The event, starting at 4 pm on Sunday, June 10, will allow everybody to watch 'Number 12' on giant screens with the stars with many other surprises promised for the night.