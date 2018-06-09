Yaa Pono, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Fancy Gadam and others to thrill at free screening of Anas' 'Number 12' documentary June 10.
In the light of the Anas documentary revealing rot in the GFA, AFG has decided to rally round the Black Stars and Ghanaian Football.
Yaa Pono, Adina, Ayigbe Edem, Fancy Gaddam, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Ras Kuuku, Jupitar, Feli Nuna, The_CharactersBand and others will thrill you to hit after hit to celebrate the free "peoples screening" of ‘Number 12’ the investigative film by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.
READ MORE: 10 things you didn’t know about Kwesi Arthur
The event, starting at 4 pm on Sunday, June 10, will allow everybody to watch 'Number 12' on giant screens with the stars with many other surprises promised for the night.