Efya cries uncontrollably on live TV over Ebony's death

Ghanaian singer, Efya, burst into uncontrollable tears on GHOne TV on Friday, when she attempted to talk about Ebony Reigns on live TV.

The music fraternity has been plunged into a state of mourning following the death of Ebony and two others on the Kumasi-Sunyani road Thursday.

During an interview with the host of the Rythmz LIVE show on GhOne TV, Efya encouraged all to do their best while alive.

“I pray for strength for everybody, for her family, my condolences,” the ‘Forgetting Me’ crooner managed to remarked in a distraught state.

“I pray that we can do as much before we go and that we can do our best in everything because God gives us the strength… and everything will be okay,” she told host Jason El-A.

