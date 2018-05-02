Epixode's "3nity" album available on Onbarz

news

If there’s one thing Epixode is best known for, it’s his energy on stage and versatility: his ability jump on any genre of music and own it. That’s two separate things, but proof of how the young crooner, gifts the world with double his muse. This has made a lot of industry heads consider him as one of the few acts to take Ghanaian music to another level.

The Avatar hit maker is set to release his sophomore album titled 3nity on the 21st of April 2018 following the release of his debut album to critical acclaim. 3nity is another chapter in the dancehall/reggae artiste`s journey to self-discovery and exploration.

The album is a fusion of three separate genres that is Dancehall, Reggae and Afrobeats hence the title 3nity. “This year I will be exploring other genres more while defending the Reggae and Dancehall genre which is my strength” as said by Epixode which is evident in this album.

Epixode challenges himself even more on this album by stepping out of his comfort zone to experiment with different music forms by collaborating with multiple producers with Dat Beats God producing most of the songs on the album.

The album also features some of the heavy weight names in African music scene such as Ghana`s own Stoenbwoy and Zimbabwe`s (the girl) and some of the young budding artiste such as Kurl Songs (list some of the ft acts) with a special appearance by Epixode`s Mum who was a member of the Wolumei music group.

2017, was a great year for Epixode from performing at the Harare Carnival alongside some Reggae and Dancehall heavyweights to touring the south and eastern part of Africa without any major release in the year of review.

"3nity" is to say thank you to all the supportive fans who`ve been with him from jump and promises to be a collection of songs to get you through the year and any mood with a dose of banging dance songs you can turn up to.

The album is available for purchase via Onbarz link below.

"3nity" album by Epixode