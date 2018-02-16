Gospel newcomer Ewurabena kemzy marks her birthday with debut single “Me Bo Wo Din”

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Rising Ghanaian Gospel songstress Ewurabena Kemzy has announced her presence in the show business with her debut single.

Her debut single, titled “Me Bo Wo Din” (meaning ‘I will mention your name’), is a Gospel song that exalts God’s name and lifts Him even higher.

The mid-tempo song, released under De Thomas Production record label, is a blend of Urban and 90s Gospel melodies.

Interestingly, she dropped the song on her birthday (February 14 – Valentine’s Day) to mark the significant milestone in her life.

“Me Bo Wo Din” production goes to one of Ghana’s most sought-after sound engineers, DDT.

Enjoy the full song below and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.