Home > Entertainment > Music >

Ewurabena kemzy drops debut single “Me Bo Wo Din”


Ewurabena Kemzy Gospel newcomer marks her birthday with debut single “Me Bo Wo Din" (Listen)

Her debut single, titled “Me Bo Wo Din” (meaning ‘I will mention your name’), is a Gospel song that exalts God’s name and lifts Him even higher.

  • Published:
Gospel newcomer Ewurabena kemzy marks her birthday with debut single “Me Bo Wo Din” play

Gospel newcomer Ewurabena kemzy marks her birthday with debut single “Me Bo Wo Din”
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Rising Ghanaian Gospel songstress Ewurabena Kemzy has announced her presence in the show business with her debut single.

Her debut single, titled “Me Bo Wo Din” (meaning ‘I will mention your name’), is a Gospel song that exalts God’s name and lifts Him even higher.

The mid-tempo song, released under De Thomas Production record label, is a blend of Urban and 90s Gospel melodies.

Interestingly, she dropped the song on her birthday (February 14 – Valentine’s Day) to mark the significant milestone in her life.

“Me Bo Wo Din” production goes to one of Ghana’s most sought-after sound engineers, DDT.

Enjoy the full song below and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

J A Y: Gospel musician halts “Spiritual Commando” release due to Ebony’s demise J A Y Gospel musician halts “Spiritual Commando” release due to Ebony’s demise
Death Prophesies: Shatta Wale releases a mega song attacking fake pastors Death Prophesies Shatta Wale releases a mega song attacking fake pastors
Diamond Platnumz: Diamond Platnumz makes major announcement hours after getting dumped Diamond Platnumz Diamond Platnumz makes major announcement hours after getting dumped
Must Watch: Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces online Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces online
Diamond Platnumz & Zari: The surprise gift Diamond got hours before break up (Photos) Diamond Platnumz & Zari The surprise gift Diamond got hours before break up (Photos)
Music Video: Pablo Vicky-D - Fa Ma Me (Give it to me) feat. Shatta Wale Music Video Pablo Vicky-D - Fa Ma Me (Give it to me) feat. Shatta Wale

Recommended Videos

Video: Shatta Wale releases a mega song attacking fake pastors Video Shatta Wale releases a mega song attacking fake pastors
Video: Pablo Vicky-D - Fa Ma Me (Give it to me) feat. Shatta Wale Video Pablo Vicky-D - Fa Ma Me (Give it to me) feat. Shatta Wale
Music Video: Shatta Wale - Bullet Proof Music Video Shatta Wale - Bullet Proof



Top Articles

1 Video She told me in my dreams that she is going home – Ebony’s sisterbullet
2 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces onlinebullet
3 VGMA 2018 Ebony's reign should extend beyond her demisebullet
4 Ebony's Death Ebony's driver in trouble after this eye witness reportbullet
5 Sammy Flex Radio host says he owes Ebony's manager no apologybullet
6 Ebony's Death Police delayed in saving Ebony – Eyewitnessbullet
7 Video Watch Ebony's nude performance at 2017 4Syte Music...bullet
8 Sad Ebony's last WhatsApp chats reveal how she saw death...bullet
9 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
10 Video This is how Ebony's tragic accident actually...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video How Ebony mocked prophets after hearing her death propheciesbullet
2 She told me in my dreams that she is going home – Ebony’s sisterbullet
3 Video This is how Ebony's tragic accident actually happenedbullet
4 Video Shatta Wale releases a mega song attacking fake pastorsbullet
5 Music Video Ebony - Kupebullet
6 Audio slide Ebony – Dancefloorbullet
7 Video Efya cries sheds tears over the death of Ebony on live TVbullet
8 Music Video Shatta Wale - Bullet Proofbullet
9 Audio slide Ebony - Shadebullet
10 Video Pablo Vicky-D - Fa Ma Me (Give it to me) feat....bullet

Music

M-Jay - True Love (Prod. by Twobars)
New Music M-Jay - True Love (Prod. by Twobars)
Shatta Wale - Bullet Proof
WATCH Shatta Wale features Hajia4Real in "Bullet Proof" music video
VGMA
Charterhouse VGMA organisers make massive change in "Song of the Year' category
BTS of Eazzy and Shatta Wale's "Power" video shoot
BTS Photos Check out Eazzy and Shatta Wale behind the scenes of “Power” video shoot