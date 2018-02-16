Gospel newcomer Ewurabena kemzy marks her birthday with debut single “Me Bo Wo Din”

Her debut single, titled “Me Bo Wo Din” (meaning ‘I will mention your name’), is a Gospel song that exalts God’s name and lifts Him even higher.
Her debut single, titled “Me Bo Wo Din” (meaning ‘I will mention your name’), is a Gospel song that exalts God’s name and lifts Him even higher.
The mid-tempo song, released under De Thomas Production record label, is a blend of Urban and 90s Gospel melodies.
“Me Bo Wo Din” production goes to one of Ghana’s most sought-after sound engineers, DDT.
Enjoy the full song below and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.