Fancy Gadam brags about his loyal fanbase

Afrobeats musician Fancy Gadam is bragging about his fanbase, claiming he is the only Ghanaian artiste with a loyal fanbase.

The "Total Cheat" hitmaker, who won the "Song of the Year" and "Hiplife Song of the Year" awards at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards held at the Accra International Conference Centre, believes he made it because of his loyal fans.

Fancy Gadam told SVTV that his loyal fans voted for him to win the two awards.

“Everybody deserves to win but it’s about numbers, it’s about votes and who has loyal fan base and the whole Ghana I’m the only one who has a loyal fan base,” Fancy Gadam stated.

However, Patapaa, who was the "Song of the Year" category favourite, in an interview on Monday morning revealed that he was very disappointed to the point that he couldn’t feel his legs anymore.

According to him, he had high hopes of winning in that category but unfortunately, Fancy Gadam cheated his way through.

Patapaa, unfortunately, left the 2018 VGMA’s disappointed as contrary to the outcome, he expected to win at least one of the awards.