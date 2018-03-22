Freda Rhymz of Black Avenue Muzik drops her first single

news

After emerging as the first female winner of the most prestigious talent show – MTN Hitmaker Season 6.

Freda Baffour Awua popularly known to the masses as Freda Rhymz, the newest member of the Black Avenue Muzik label drops her first official single “Jammin”.

Freda an extra-ordinary rapper brings excitement to the label as the first and only female rapper on the label.

“Jammin” was engineered by Harma Boi, produced by Dj Breezy x Fantom. Black Avenue Muzik keep unveiling fresh talents and placing Ghanaian music on the map.

In September last year, D-Black named five new artists on the label in a glamorous press launch event hosted by KOD inside Oasis Pool and Shisha Lounge in Cantonments.

Dahlin Gage Kobla Jnr, Nina Richie, Wisa Greid, Osayo, S3fa, Freda Rhymz and producer Rony Turn Me Up are the signees on D Black’s Black Avenue Muzik label.