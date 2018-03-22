Home > Entertainment > Music >

Freda Rhymz of Black Avenue Muzik drops her first single


Rapper Freda Rhymz drops her first single

Rapper Freda Rhymz has drops her first official single “Jammin”.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

After emerging as the first female winner of the most prestigious talent show – MTN Hitmaker Season 6.

Freda Baffour Awua popularly known to the masses as Freda Rhymz, the newest member of the Black Avenue Muzik label drops her first official single “Jammin”.

Freda an extra-ordinary rapper brings excitement  to the label as the first and only female rapper on the label.

play Freda Rhymz

READ MORE:Afro-pop singer Itz Tiffany says she will bounce back soon

“Jammin” was engineered by Harma Boi, produced by Dj Breezy x Fantom. Black Avenue Muzik keep unveiling fresh talents and placing Ghanaian music on the map.

In September last year, D-Black named five new artists on the label in a glamorous press launch event hosted by KOD inside Oasis Pool and Shisha Lounge in Cantonments.

Dahlin Gage Kobla Jnr, Nina Richie, Wisa Greid, Osayo, S3fa, Freda Rhymz and producer Rony Turn Me Up are the signees on D Black’s Black Avenue Muzik label.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Sarkodie: Rapper talks Ebony's death, tackles road accidents in latest single "Wake Up Call" Sarkodie Rapper talks Ebony's death, tackles road accidents in latest single "Wake Up Call"
Strongman: 4Syte TV to shoot $300K video for rapper Strongman 4Syte TV to shoot $300K video for rapper
Music Video: Adina - Killing Me Softly feat. Kuami Eugene Music Video Adina - Killing Me Softly feat. Kuami Eugene
New Music: GuiltyBeatz - Akwaaba feat. Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo & Patapaa New Music GuiltyBeatz - Akwaaba feat. Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo & Patapaa
Itz Tiffany: Afro-pop singer says she will bounce back soon Itz Tiffany Afro-pop singer says she will bounce back soon
New Music: Dada Hafco - Yebewu Nti (Prod. by DDT) New Music Dada Hafco - Yebewu Nti (Prod. by DDT)

Recommended Videos

Audio: Sarkodie - Wake Up Call (Road Safety) feat. Benji Audio Sarkodie - Wake Up Call (Road Safety) feat. Benji
Video: Adina - Killing Me Softly feat. Kuami Eugene Video Adina - Killing Me Softly feat. Kuami Eugene
Video: Efya - Whoman Woman Video Efya - Whoman Woman



Top Articles

1 Kwesi Arthur Meet the music talent with challenging financial backgroundbullet
2 2018 VGMA Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns, others nominated; see...bullet
3 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018bullet
4 2018 VGMA Nominations open for 19th Vodafone Ghana music awardsbullet
5 Shatta Wale Shut down 4syte TV for not supporting artistes - Singerbullet
6 Itz Tiffany Afro-pop singer says she will bounce back soonbullet
7 Best records 10 best C.K. Mann songs of all timebullet
8 Video Watch Ebony's nude performance at 2017 4Syte Music...bullet
9 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
10 3Music Awards 2018 Sarkodie leads nominations with 9,...bullet

Related Articles

Best records 10 best C.K. Mann songs of all time
Shatta Wale Shut down 4syte TV for not supporting artistes - Singer
New Music Efya - Whoman Woman
New Music Dada Hafco - Yebewu Nti (Prod. by DDT)
Itz Tiffany Afro-pop singer says she will bounce back soon

Top Videos

1 Audio C.K. Mann - Medze Meho Bema Nyamebullet
2 DJ Vyrusky - Adwenfi feat. Shatta Wale & Kuami Eugenebullet
3 Video Efya - Whoman Womanbullet
4 Video Adina - Killing Me Softly feat. Kuami Eugenebullet
5 Audio C.K. Mann - Medo Wobullet
6 Audio C.K. Mann - Okuan Tsentsen Awarbullet
7 Audio C.K. Mann - Fa Wokoma Mamebullet
8 Audio C.K. Mann - Womma Mindzi Magorobullet
9 Audiio C.K. Mann - Asafo Beesuonbullet
10 Music Video Eazzy - Power feat. Shatta Walebullet

Music

Efya - Whoman Woman
New Music Efya - Whoman Woman
Wayo ft. Joey B - Muscatella(Prod. by Kuvie)
New Music Wayo ft. Joey B - Muscatella (Prod. by Kuvie)
O'BKAY - Lemme Know feat. Kesse &amp; Kurl Songx
Music Video O'BKAY - Lemme Know feat. Kesse & Kurl Songx
Nana Appiah Mensah
Nana Appiah Mensah Zylofon Media CEO joins 'jama' session at alma mater (Video)