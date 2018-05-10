Home > Entertainment > Music >

Ghana Music Awards UK 2018 launches in Ghana May 18


The Ghana Music Awards UK, which is in its third year, is a scheme aimed at rewarding and recognizing Ghanaian musicians, for their works in a given year.

Popular event organizers, Alordia Promotions and Westcoast Promotions will be having a press and media launch of the 2018 Ghana Music Awards UK, in Ghana.

The launch, which is sponsored by popular alcoholic beverage, Biegya Bitters, is scheduled for May 18, 2018 at the Erata Hotel - East Legon at 2pm.

Expected to grace the occasion are executives of both organizing bodies, artiste managers, promoters, industry players, entertainment journalists as well as music lovers.

Furthermore, we urge all who are willing to attend the awards in UK, to inform organizers on time, so such arrangements could be made ahead of time to eschew any inconveniences.

On the day of the launch, the criteria for the selection of songs to be nominated will be spelt out by the organizers and representatives of the scheme which is followed by industry stakeholders around the world to be staged later this year in London.

