Home > Entertainment > Music >

Gospel artiste Stevein Oil releases latest single "Nobody Dey"


Stevein Oil Gospel artiste releases latest single "Nobody Dey"

Stevein Oil has released his much-awaited ‘Nobody Dey’ single.

  • Published:
Stevein Oil play

Stevein Oil
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gospel artiste Stevein Oil has released his much-awaited ‘Nobody Dey’ single.

The song is themed on giving adoration to God and extoling his attributes. It also emphasises the fact that there is no one greater than God, hence he deserves to be worshipped.

‘Nobody Dey’ was produced by Enock Owuraku Kissi and mixed Shadrack Yawson, popularly known as Shaa. The release of the song also comes with its video which was shot by Skyweb.

The song is expected to strengthen people’s faith in God and acknowledge his greatness.

Stevein Oil started music about 10 years ago but has been actively involved in gospel ministration for the past 4 years.

After winning the CAN 2008 song-writing competition, he released his first single, ‘Ese’ in 2016. After that he released Aforie.

‘Overflow’ gained prominence among most music patrons and that has really boosted his image and ministry.

Stevein has performed at programmes such as No Tribe’s United Praiz concert in 2015 and WAR concert in 2017.

‘Nobody Dey’ can be downloaded for free with a free-will donation on http://www.nobodydey.com/

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

New Music: Reggie 'N' Bollie - Whine Up (Prod. by F.R.O.D Music) New Music Reggie 'N' Bollie - Whine Up (Prod. by F.R.O.D Music)
New Music: Obrafour - Moesha feat. Sarkodie (Prod. by JMJ) New Music Obrafour - Moesha feat. Sarkodie (Prod. by JMJ)
New Music: Kumi Guitar - Temperature feat. Jupitar (Prod. by Linkin) New Music Kumi Guitar - Temperature feat. Jupitar (Prod. by Linkin)
GMN 2018: Yaa Pono throws Ghana Meets Naija challenge to Nigerian acts GMN 2018 Yaa Pono throws Ghana Meets Naija challenge to Nigerian acts
Rapper: Yaa Pono says “Obia Wone Master” wasn’t directed at Shatta Rapper Yaa Pono says “Obia Wone Master” wasn’t directed at Shatta
New Music: Vision DJ - Otedola Ghana Remix feat. Dice Ailes, Kwesi Arthur & Medikal New Music Vision DJ - Otedola Ghana Remix feat. Dice Ailes, Kwesi Arthur & Medikal

Recommended Videos

Audio: Obrafour - Moesha feat. Sarkodie (Prod. by JMJ) Audio Obrafour - Moesha feat. Sarkodie (Prod. by JMJ)
Video: B.Botch - Banana Remix feat. Pappy Kojo Video B.Botch - Banana Remix feat. Pappy Kojo
Video: Abban - Agoro Video Abban - Agoro



Top Articles

1 Zylofon Dream Start making cash from your creative works with Zylofon Cashbullet
2 New Music King Promise - CCTV feat. Mugeez & Sarkodie (Prod. by KillBeatz)bullet
3 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018bullet
4 BET Awards nominees list Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy miss out...bullet
5 WATCH Anas' latest exposé gets interesting as he uses Kojo...bullet
6 RTC Western Music Awards 2018 Kofi Kinaata, Patapaa,...bullet
7 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
8 GMN 2018 Yaa Pono throws Ghana Meets Naija challenge to...bullet
9 New Music Kofi Mole - Mensah feat. Kwesi Arthur (Prod....bullet
10 Music Video B.Botch - Banana Remix feat. Pappy Kojobullet

Related Articles

New Music Vision DJ - Otedola Ghana Remix feat. Dice Ailes, Kwesi Arthur & Medikal
New Music King Promise - CCTV feat. Mugeez & Sarkodie (Prod. by KillBeatz)
New Music Nazz Official - Life Dey Go (Prod. by Stunnaboy)
BET Awards nominees list Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy miss out at 2018 BET Awards
Quarme Zaggy Kumi Guitar wasn’t smart by dissing Stonebwoy - Singer
WATCH Anas' latest exposé gets interesting as he uses Kojo Antwi's hit song for new teaser
RTC Western Music Awards 2018 Kofi Kinaata, Patapaa, WillisBeatz win big; see full list of winners
New Music Bigail - Kofi Papa feat. Cash Two (Prod. by Cash Two)

Top Videos

1 Music Video Shatta Wale - Gringobullet
2 Video Strongman - Life Freestylebullet
3 Video B.Botch - Banana Remix feat. Pappy Kojobullet
4 Music Video Ebony - Turn On The Light [One Dread Riddim]bullet
5 Audio Shatta Wale - Gringobullet
6 Video Kofi Kinaata - Playbullet
7 Music Video Stonebwoy - Tomorrowbullet
8 Audio Jahmiel - Instant Disaster (Popcaan, Tommy Lee &...bullet
9 Video Sista Afia - Slay Queenbullet
10 Video Abban - Agorobullet

Music

Nazz Official - Life Dey Go (Prod. by Stunnaboy)
New Music Nazz Official - Life Dey Go (Prod. by Stunnaboy)
Kumi Guitar wasn’t smart by dissing Stonebwoy - Quarme Zaggy
Quarme Zaggy Kumi Guitar wasn’t smart by dissing Stonebwoy - Singer
Bigail - Kofi Papa feat. Cash Two (Prod. by Cash Two)
New Music Bigail - Kofi Papa feat. Cash Two (Prod. by Cash Two)
FaReed - Ligidi ft. Maccasio (Prod. by Liquid Beatz)
New Music FaReed - Ligidi ft. Maccasio (Prod. by Liquid Beatz)