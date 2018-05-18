Gospel artiste Stevein Oil releases latest single "Nobody Dey"

news

Gospel artiste Stevein Oil has released his much-awaited ‘Nobody Dey’ single.

The song is themed on giving adoration to God and extoling his attributes. It also emphasises the fact that there is no one greater than God, hence he deserves to be worshipped.

‘Nobody Dey’ was produced by Enock Owuraku Kissi and mixed Shadrack Yawson, popularly known as Shaa. The release of the song also comes with its video which was shot by Skyweb.

The song is expected to strengthen people’s faith in God and acknowledge his greatness.

Stevein Oil started music about 10 years ago but has been actively involved in gospel ministration for the past 4 years.

After winning the CAN 2008 song-writing competition, he released his first single, ‘Ese’ in 2016. After that he released Aforie.

‘Overflow’ gained prominence among most music patrons and that has really boosted his image and ministry.

Stevein has performed at programmes such as No Tribe’s United Praiz concert in 2015 and WAR concert in 2017.

‘Nobody Dey’ can be downloaded for free with a free-will donation on http://www.nobodydey.com/