Grammy-nominated producer O'hene Savànt features AJ Nelson, Teephlow and Che Che on latest albums

North Philadelphia born musician of Ghanaian descent, Kawann Shockley ‘O'hene Savànt’ is out with a noteworthy double album.

The Grammy-nominated Hip-hop performer, jazz multi-instrumentalist and record producer didn’t conclude his latest projects, titled “B/aQ Majik 1 &2” without immersing a few of the new crop of wordsmiths from his ancestral home in it.

The first part of the album which has 13 records features Corna Rock frontman AJ Nelson, Spyderlee Entertainment signee Teephlow and budding rapper, singer and record producer Che Che Da Lyricist.

Rapper Teephlow was featured on track 8, titled “B/aQ Star”. AJ Nelson and Che Che, on the other hand, were featured on track 9, titled “Hiplife Soul”.

The second part of the album has 14 tracks and features only two artistes; Sheda B and Lo.

O'hene Savànt is also responsible for three songs on AJ Nelson's upcoming "Africa Rise" album. The project is scheduled for release in the 2nd or 3rd quarter of 2018.

Stream the full albums below and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.

B/aQ Majik 1

<a href="http://ohene.bandcamp.com/album/b-aq-majik-1-explicit">B/aQ Majik 1(explicit) by O'hene Savant</a>

B/aQ Majik 2