Home > Entertainment > Music >

Grammy-nominated producer features AJ Nelson, Teephlow


O'hene Savànt Grammy-nominated producer features AJ Nelson, Teephlow and Che Che on latest albums

The Grammy-nominated Hip-hop performer, jazz multi-instrumentalist and record producer didn’t conclude his latest projects, titled “B/aQ Majik 1 &2” without immersing a few of the new crop of wordsmiths from his ancestral home in it.

  • Published:
Grammy-nominated producer O'hene Savànt features AJ Nelson, Teephlow and Che Che on latest albums play

Grammy-nominated producer O'hene Savànt features AJ Nelson, Teephlow and Che Che on latest albums
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

North Philadelphia born musician of Ghanaian descent, Kawann Shockley ‘O'hene Savànt’ is out with a noteworthy double album.

The Grammy-nominated Hip-hop performer, jazz multi-instrumentalist and record producer didn’t conclude his latest projects, titled “B/aQ Majik 1 &2” without immersing a few of the new crop of wordsmiths from his ancestral home in it.

The first part of the album which has 13 records features Corna Rock frontman AJ Nelson, Spyderlee Entertainment signee Teephlow and budding rapper, singer and record producer Che Che Da Lyricist.

play B/aQ Majik cover artwork (Barcamp)

 

Rapper Teephlow was featured on track 8, titled “B/aQ Star”. AJ Nelson and Che Che, on the other hand, were featured on track 9, titled “Hiplife Soul”.

The second part of the album has 14 tracks and features only two artistes; Sheda B and Lo.

O'hene Savànt is also responsible for three songs on AJ Nelson's upcoming "Africa Rise" album. The project is scheduled for release in the 2nd or 3rd quarter of 2018.

Stream the full albums below and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.

B/aQ Majik 1

B/aQ Majik 2

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Music Video: Kumi Guitar - Betweener Music Video Kumi Guitar - Betweener
Music Video: Ebony - Aseda Music Video Ebony - Aseda
Music Video: Mabiina -True Love Music Video Mabiina -True Love
Music Video: Bigail - Push Music Video Bigail - Push
Patapaa: Kumchacha is the one behind my challenges in the music industry - singer Patapaa Kumchacha is the one behind my challenges in the music industry - singer
New Music: Obibini - Gogo Woho feat. Dave Maestro (Prod. by Skinny Willis) New Music Obibini - Gogo Woho feat. Dave Maestro (Prod. by Skinny Willis)

Recommended Videos

Video: Kumi Guitar - Betweener Video Kumi Guitar - Betweener
Video: Ebony - Aseda Video Ebony - Aseda
Music Video: Mabiina- True Love Music Video Mabiina- True Love



Top Articles

1 Video Watch Ebony's nude performance at 2017 4Syte Music Video Awardsbullet
2 2018 VGMA Nominations open for 19th Vodafone Ghana music awardsbullet
3 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018bullet
4 New Music Ebony - Konkonsa Policebullet
5 BONYFIED Top 7 Ebony Reigns songs of 2017bullet
6 Video She told me in my dreams that she is going home –...bullet
7 Nana Yaa - My Hunny (Prod. by Citruss Beatzz)bullet
8 Music Video Kumi Guitar - Betweenerbullet
9 Ebony's Friend Watch video of Frank Kuri leading praises...bullet
10 Sad Ebony's last WhatsApp chats reveal how she saw...bullet

Related Articles

Music Video Ebony - Aseda
Music Video Mabiina -True Love
Music Video Bigail - Push
Patapaa Kumchacha is the one behind my challenges in the music industry - singer
New Music Obibini - Gogo Woho feat. Dave Maestro (Prod. by Skinny Willis)
Bigail Singer announces video for “Push”, drops February 28

Top Videos

1 Video Bigail - Pushbullet
2 Video Shatta Wale releases a mega song attacking fake pastorsbullet
3 Audio Ebony - Konkonsa Policebullet
4 Music Video Mabiina- True Lovebullet
5 Video Strongman - Baby Girl feat Kuami Eugenebullet
6 Video Ebony - Asedabullet
7 Video Kumi Guitar - Betweenerbullet
8 Video Vanilla Karr - Odo Yewu feat. Bisa Kdeibullet
9 Music Video MUSIGA - Nana Hemaa (Tribute To Ebony) ft....bullet
10 Video Ahkan (Ruff N Smooth) - Aminabullet

Music

Bigail
Bigail Singer announces video for “Push”, drops February 28
Stonebwoy not exiting Zylofon Media
False report "Stonebwoy not exiting Zylofon Media" - Bulldog
Kwesi Slay out with "Aben" EP featuring Wanlov, Cabum, more
Kwesi Slay Rapper out with "Aben" EP featuring Wanlov, Cabum, more
Epixode
Inside story Epixode splits with manager