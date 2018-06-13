Guru calls on investors like Zylofon Media to support showbiz

news

Musician Maradona Yeboah Adjei 'Guru' believes that the Ghanaian showbiz arena would be better than football if we have more investors like Zylofon Media.

The 360 entertainment outfit, which was established a few years ago, has invested in several musicians and concerts. It is now sponsoring the defunct Ghana premier league.

Guru, in an interview on TV3 on Wednesday (June 13), suggested that the showbiz industry would progress should more investors like Zylofon Media come into the picture.

“Entertainment has brought us a lot of fame even though we put more money into football. Zylofon Media has all-round entertainment signed artists we still need more support” he told Micky Osei Berko.

Guru stated that Ghana has a lot of talents and it's time we invest more in creative arts than football.

READ MORE: Top 10 Highlife/Afro-pop songs of 2018 (thus far)

He further reiterated his intention to help project up and coming musicians.

“I think it is about that time I gave back to who made me Guru – and that is music. So I know on my side I think you have enough information about that and we’re about to close it.

Hopefully, with my team NKZ we can help the new generation coming who don’t have to go through the same hustle that I went through coming up so they can be even better than Sarkodie or Guru,” he said.

According to the "Boys Abr3" hitmaker, he has already put in place plans in this regard and will be kicking off in earnest soon.

Already, Guru has on his NKZ Music record label Highlife duo Wutah, Singlet and Paluta.

He also called on the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Arts to build more theatres in Accra and other regions.

Guru is currently out a new single tagged "Bad Guys" produced by Ball J Beatz.