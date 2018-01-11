Home > Entertainment > Music >

Gyankroma Akufo-Addo :  President’s daughter abandons duties as Director of Creative Arts Council


Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Director of Creative Arts Council

Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, the daughter of President Nana Akufo-Addo has shirked her duties as Director of the Creative Arts Council.

Information gathered by entertaintmentgh.com is that the Director of the 3 member team, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, the daughter of President Nana Akufo-Addo has shirked her duties as Director of the Creative Arts Council.

Gyankroma who was appointed by the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture as a part of the three-member team council which also includes Mark Okraku Mantey as President and Bibi Bright as Secretary is reported to have not been seen at the office of the council for months.

“She has not been seen at the office for quite a long time, especially after the council got its new office at the Accra Tourism Expo Center” a reliable source confirmed to the website.

Gyankroma has been a no-show at meetings relating to the Creative Arts Council at the Ministry for quite some time.

A source admitted that Gyankroma desertion of the Council started when the 3-member team faced some issues in getting an office and resources for its operations after its inauguration.

“She is operating from her own office and clearly, it has nothing to do with the Council, especially when she does not show up for meetings” the source stated.

The three-member council were supposed to embark on a roadshow across the country, to nominate members that would make up the Creative Arts Council as well as a five-member governing board, which would guide the activities of the Council.

