Here is why Cassper Nyovest loves Sarkodie


Cassper Nyovest SA rapper says Sarkodie is an amazing artiste

"He [Sarkodie] is an amazing artiste and that’s why I like him," Cassper revealed.

South Africa's Cassper Nyovest with Ghana's Sarkodie play

South Africa's Cassper Nyovest with Ghana's Sarkodie
South African Hip-hop artiste and record producer, Cassper Nyovest has lauded Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, describing him as 'an amazing artiste'.

Cassper, who is in town for a media tour, told Starr FM on Monday, March 26, that "He [Sarkodie] is an amazing artiste and that’s why I like him."

Touching on the African music scene, the "Doc Shebeleza"  hitmaker stated that the major challenge facing the industry is the seeming desire for validation from foreign artistes.

“The thing is we always kind of seek validation from America. For instance we made Wizkid and Drake’s song big but the thing is Wizkid has always been big by himself”.

play Cassper Nyovest (Facebook)

"I know Shatta Wale but not his music" - SA star

He further challenged Africans to show love to artistes from other African countries who perform in their countries.

“Show me love when I come to your country so I can show love when one of yours come to mine. That’s what we need in the industry and that’s how we can grow. We must welcome each other”.

