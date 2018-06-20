Pulse.com.gh logo
Herman Suede poised to make strides in Ghana music


Meet 15-year-old new artiste Herman Suede who is poised to make strides in Ghana music.

At age 15, most of us are mostly still in our high school phase navigating life between school and the little life we seem to have but not for Jason, the 15-year-old singer, songwriter popularly referred to as Herman Suede.

It was, therefore, no surprise one of Ghana’s finest artistes, M.anifest touted his credentials as the one to watch out for.

Last night’s dazzling performances leading to the premiere of videos for ‘Be Mine’, ‘Wavii’ and ‘Questions’ left his colleagues and industry players like Kumi Guitar, Kuuvie, Spacely, Nxwrth among others stunned and hopeful for the coming generations of creatives.

The cloud nine experience at Level 8 event celebrated the beauty of young ambition and a talented soul.

Dubbed, ‘Herman Suede to the World’, the event brought together a cast of performances and audience who could sing along word-for-word and enthusiastically jam to the songs as they played.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

