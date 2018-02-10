How Ebony mocked prophets after hearing her death prophecies

news

The death of dancehall diva, Ebony Reigns, has caused the emergence of a lot of videos suggesting that many ‘men of God’ predicted her death.

The talented Dancehall and Afro pop musician died on the Sunyani-Kumasi road on Thursday, February 8, while returning from Accra after going to see her mother who had come into the country from abroad.

Well, the sad thing is Ebony when told about the prophecies just made fun of the prophets calling the ‘prophet of doom’.

In the video, Ebony was asking the men of God, whom she tagged “Doom Prophets” how come she keeps soaring higher and higher whiles they have predicted she will crash.

The video proves Ebony took the prophecies lightly and didn’t take the necessary steps that could have saved her.

Watch video above: