Home > Entertainment > Music >

How Ebony mocked prophets after hearing her death prophecies


Video How Ebony mocked prophets after hearing her death prophecies

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The death of dancehall diva, Ebony Reigns, has caused the emergence of a lot of videos suggesting that many ‘men of God’ predicted her death.

The talented Dancehall and Afro pop musician died on the Sunyani-Kumasi road on Thursday, February 8, while returning from Accra after going to see her mother who had come into the country from abroad.

Well, the sad thing is Ebony when told about the prophecies just made fun of the prophets calling the ‘prophet of doom’.

READ ALSO: Ebony Reigns A tribute to a young lady whose only crime was sinning differently

In the video, Ebony was asking the men of God, whom she tagged “Doom Prophets” how come she keeps soaring higher and higher whiles they have predicted she will crash.

The video proves Ebony took the prophecies lightly and didn’t take the necessary steps that could have saved her.

Watch video above:

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Meets Naija: Organizers cancel Belgium edition after Ebony's death Ghana Meets Naija Organizers cancel Belgium edition after Ebony's death
Ebony's Death: Prophet reveals two people who KILLED Ebony Ebony's Death Prophet reveals two people who KILLED Ebony
Ebony's Death: Police delayed in saving Ebony – Eyewitness Ebony's Death Police delayed in saving Ebony – Eyewitness
Sad: Ebony's last WhatsApp chats reveal how she saw death in Kumasi trip Sad Ebony's last WhatsApp chats reveal how she saw death in Kumasi trip
Video: This is how Ebony's tragic accident actually happened Video This is how Ebony's tragic accident actually happened
Video: Efya cries uncontrollably on live TV over Ebony's death Video Efya cries uncontrollably on live TV over Ebony's death

Recommended Videos

Video: This is how Ebony's tragic accident actually happened Video This is how Ebony's tragic accident actually happened
Video: Efya cries sheds tears over the death of Ebony on live TV Video Efya cries sheds tears over the death of Ebony on live TV
Audio slide: Ebony – Dancefloor Audio slide Ebony – Dancefloor



Top Articles

1 Video Watch Ebony's nude performance at 2017 4Syte Music Video Awardsbullet
2 Sad Ebony's last WhatsApp chats reveal how she saw death in Kumasi tripbullet
3 Report Confusion hits Ebony Reigns’ camp, Bullet angry over her...bullet
4 Video How Ebony mocked prophets after hearing her death propheciesbullet
5 Ebony's Death Ebony was killed by the witches in her family –...bullet
6 Ebony's Death 'I prophesied Ebony’s death' - Kaywabullet
7 Video This is how Ebony's tragic accident actually happenedbullet
8 BONYFIED Top 7 Ebony Reigns songs of 2017bullet
9 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
10 Ebony's Death Prophet reveals two people who KILLED Ebonybullet

Top Videos

1 Video How Ebony mocked prophets after hearing her death propheciesbullet
2 Video This is how Ebony's tragic accident actually happenedbullet
3 Video Efya cries sheds tears over the death of Ebony on live TVbullet
4 Music Video Ebony - Kupebullet
5 Audio slide Ebony – Dancefloorbullet
6 Audio slide Ebony - Shadebullet
7 Music Video RKY - Do Me Saa feat. Yaa Ponobullet
8 Grammy Awards Fuse ODG wins first Grammys for Ghanabullet
9 Video Frenna - Walk Away feat. Mugeez (R2Bees)bullet
10 Video Kuami Eugene - Confusionbullet

Music

RKY - Do Me Saa feat. Yaa Pono
WATCH Love for Ghanaian woman compels Whiteman RKY to sing in Twi
Medikal
Medikal Rapper accused of being on drugs in new viral freestyle video
Kendrick Lamar &amp; SZA - All The Stars
Music Video Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All The Stars
Stephanie Benson - All About Love (Prod. by Martinokeys)
New Music Stephanie Benson - All About Love (Prod. by Martinokeys)