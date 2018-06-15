How Guru sacrificed his career for Wutah

news

Wondering why Hiplife artiste, Guru, seems to have slowed down in the last few months?

Well the answer is simple, the rapper says he has been busy putting his resources into managing his signees Singlet, Wutah and King Paluta under his NKZ record label.

When Wutah decided to unite after a five-year separation, they did so on Guru’s label and it was a successful comeback filled with hit songs like AK 47 and Bronya and a VGMA trophy for Best Group at this year’s event.

According to Guru, real name Nana Yaw Adjei Yeboah Maradona, the NKZ team had to take a decision to push the new signees especially Wutah.

“We wanted to tell Ghanaians that the rumours were over and that the Wutah group was coming back.

In this regard, the NKZ team had to push in a lot for Wutah to stand and I am glad we did.

'AK 47' and 'Bronya' were massive hits and we are glad our hard work paid off in the end,” he said.

Guru explained that it would have been tough for the NKZ team to push all the artistes at the same time, so he and the rest of the artistes had to lay low and allow Wutah to shine.

Although he said he was still working and putting a couple of songs out there, he has not been as loud like in the previous years in keeping with the team’s agenda.

On how he feels signing on other artistes, Guru said although he is the boss of the record label, the other members of the group help a lot to make the work very easy.

He explained that it is the NKZ team that decides on which artistes to push and everything seems to be working perfectly.

Known for countless hit songs such as Lapaz Toyota, Alkayida, Karoake, Amen, Azonto Boys and Nkwada Nkwada, Guru is out with a brand new single Bad Guys, which was released on Monday.

According to him, his fans should watch out for more banging tunes from him this year.

“I know my fans have been waiting and I promise to make it up to them,” he said.