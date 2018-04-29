Home > Entertainment > Music >

If you are not a fraud boy you won't succeed in Ghana's music industry


Hitmaker If you are not a fraud boy you won't succeed in Ghana's music industry- B. ryt

According to B.ryt, Ghana has a rich and enviable history when it comes to music. The sound of traditional instruments and the great musicians we produced back in the day made Ghanaian music remain in the hearts of several music lovers around the globe. However, in today's Ghana just talent and quality work are not enough, he added.

B.ryt of MTN Hitmaker fame has attributed the success of some Ghanaian musicians to nothing solid but fraud to get money to promote their songs.

Though he failed to name such acts, he expresses shock as to why some songs do well despite they being empty.

This statement has received mixed reactions from social media as people claim Bryt's comments are unfair because he failed to recognise the genuine hard work some artist put in their music career.

 

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Pulse Ghana, the high life singer said " if you don’t browse, or get a record label and not from a rich home, you can’t promote your songs though they may be super good".

According to B.ryt, Ghana has a rich and enviable history when it comes to music. The sound of traditional instruments and the great musicians we produced back in the day made Ghanaian music remain in the hearts of several music lovers around the globe.

However, in today's Ghana just talent and quality work are not enough if you do not have money, he added.

 

B.ryt believes that although lucky ones break through, they end up becoming a one hit wonder. This he explains leaves most musicians frustrated and desperate to taste the glamour that comes with stardom.

"This act of desperateness most often leads artists to do the unthinkable. It is a known fact that instead of musicians focusing on improving their act by working hard and trying to sell their brand in order to gain the attention of good talent managers, rather seek “spiritual help” to make their songs popular. Others join Occult fraternities with powerful members who can assist them get the shine or are lured by rich gay men or elderly women (sugar mummies) with money to help promote their songs. In short, most upcoming artists in Ghana will engage in anything that will get them closer to their dreams".

 

B-ryt and music paths crossed years back, but passion and refinement has got him stayed on and recognized among music pundits who believe he has chosen the right field.

