Rising Ghanaian Afrobeats songstress, Pamela Darko, known in the showbiz circles as Pam has taken a subliminal swipe at a critic who thinks her latest trending song doesn't meet his standard.

The 576 Muzik record label signee is out with an Afrobeats jam, titled "Bobo" and it's making waves on top Ghanaian radio stations and social media.

The slow-tempo jam which was released on Saturday, January 20, has generated a number of good reviews so far.

But, it seems the latest review by a critic known as Efo Dzidefo didn't go down well with Pam so she sarcastically shaded him.

Dzidefo wrote on Facebook (unedited): "I love the instrumental but not the song...I think she can do better. She did a lazy work...My opinion tho."

Then, Pam dropped the bomb: "In the meantime, I will listen to Shatta Wale’s freedom for inspiration."

"Bobo" is Pam's first song in 2018. It was produced by Pee On Da Beatz with a sweet guitar from OT Woode, the man behind most guitar works in Killbeatz's productions.

Listen to "Bobo" below and share your views with us.