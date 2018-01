news

SarkCess Music label owner, Sarkodie claims he will no longer beef anyone in the music industry.

The rapper, who is known for engaging in several lyrical battles, believes the time is due for a beef break even though he thinks he is still a reigning artiste.

He made the statement in his latest freestyle -- a cover for Drake's "KMT" track which features Giggs.

In the song, he claims to be the King of Ghana rap music adding that he was the 'last man standing' when Tema lost its relevance in the music industry.

"M'agyae beef (I've stopped beef)," says Sarkodie in "KMT" adding that "S3 me diss wo de3 a wo w) advantage."

Stream the full song below.