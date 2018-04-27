Home > Entertainment > Music >

Iwan ready to join rival Shatta Wale at Zylofon Media


Iwan has said his fanfooler song is meant for Shatta Wale, adding that he won't turn down a deal from his rival's label, Zylofon Media.

Reggae/Dancehall artiste, Iwan has said his fanfooler song is meant for Shatta Wale, adding that he won't turn down a deal from his rival's label, Zylofon Media.

According to Iwan, Shatta Movement boss, Shatta Wale is a village champion hence the reason he released this song, Fanfooler specifically for him.

He made this known during an interview session with Tv Africa’s Larry bozzlz on his show Video ryde.

Iwan again revealed that he is in pursuit of a record label that is “well established” and one that will not spend his money.

When asked if he (Iwan) will accept an offer from the current reigning record label in Ghana Zylofon media if the opportunity presents itself the Jah Jah hitmaker said; "It’s a question of looking at the contract that is being presented.

He was however fast to add that he was 90% sure to grant such a deal with Zylofon media  because every artist wants to be with a record label that is well established and not a record label that is not well established but still want to take your money.”

 “If Zylofon wants to sign me, yes I will take it.” he said.

Iwan, has over the years been at loggerheads with Zylofon signees, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy over who the lead act is in the dancehall fraternity.

The sound engineer notably called Lyrical Gunshot also said he was the first Ghanaian act to perform at the 02 Arena.

