news

American rapper Kendrick Lamar and newcomer SZA are out with the official music video for "All The Stars".

"All The Stars" is one of the official soundtracks for highly anticipated fantasy/science fiction film, entitled "Black Panther". It's also the second song off of "Black Panther The Album".

The video directed by Dave Meyers & the little homies throws light on Wakanda -- the most prominent of several fictional native African nations in the Marvel Universe and home to the superhero Black Panther.

Enjoy the classic music video below.