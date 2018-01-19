Kidi talks “Odo” remix with Nigeria's Davido

news

Ghanaian artist KiDi has spoken up about his collaboration with Nigerian superstar Davido on his hit song “Odo”.

His collaboration with the popular Nigerian musician proves KiDi’s musical career is growing from strength to strength since he was named the winner of MTN Hitmaker Talent Show back in 2015.

READ ALSO: KiDi eyes award at 2018 VGMA

Speaking to Joy News, KiDi, commenting on how the collaboration with Davido and his signee, Mayorkun came about, said he could not refuse a collaboration with Davido.

He said the remix of the beloved song was not meant to outshine the original which many adored.

"Something I've always wanted Ghanaians to understand is, the original was loved by many Ghanaians and we didn't do the remix to come and overtake what you already love,” he said.

The fast rising act said this was his opportunity to break into the Nigerian music industry which is currently the biggest in Africa.

READ ALSO: "I used to perform at ice-cream joints for 5 cedis" - Kidi

“He is a very respectable person and I’m honoured to have him on my song. I mean, why not? And it’s also a way to sell myself to the Nigerian market because now, Nigerians play my song every day on radio and on their TV station. They now know who KidD is,” he stated.