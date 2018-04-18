Kojo Manuel readies his first single with Kojo Cue & Shaker

news

Kojo Manuel is set to release his first single with BBnZ artistes, Kojo Cue and Lil Shaker.

The song, titled Akpa Show is the first single off his Manny Yo project.

READ ALSO: Hip-life artist said he is working hard to win BET award in 3 years

After releasing their Pen & Paper Album last year, the duo have made a lasting impression on music Ghana and beyond.

Pen & Paper was a hip-hop project and thus will be exciting how they would affect a club banger like Akpa Show which will be released on 22nd April.

READ ALSO: 10 best Ghanaian music albums of 2017

After few years of hosting some of the biggest events in Ghana, Kojo Manuel also known as Manny Yo, is set to share his passion for music by releasing this project before the end of 2018.