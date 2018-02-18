Kuame Eugene shows off his brand new car

news

Musician Kuame Eugene is no doubt one of the hottest singers in Ghana right now.

The multi-talented hitmaker gained his popularity with his continental hit song ‘Angela’.

He currently has a new single making waves on Radio and television stations across Ghana titled CONFUSION.

Kuame Eugene was accused of stealing the song but his creativity cannot be underrated. He has what it takes to make Ghana proud.

In his latest post on Instgram, Kuame Eugene has shown off his expensive brand new car.

He wrote :

“These People Manage Mess up My Car on Vals Day.. . Apuuu!! I go pick Uber. #CONFUSION everywhere.”