US-based rising rappers; Lil Burna, Berry Billz and Upcoming Tupac have teamed up on a brand new single, titled “AMG Baby”.

The Afrobeats-Hip-hop fused single is a follow up to “I Get It”, a Hip-hop jam performed by DahRealDude and dropped under African Money Gang imprint.

In the “AMG Baby” video, the trio who claim to be the King of New School rap, hook up with some hotties to party hard indoors.

The hot video was directed by Nyne Films.

Enjoy the full music video below and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.