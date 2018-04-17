Home > Entertainment > Music >

19-year-old singer Adepa drops debut single “Condemn”


Adepa 19-year-old singer drops debut single “Condemn” (LISTEN)

Adepa has released a classic masterpiece that throws more light on the rise of an unutterable rate of abuse in relationships across the globe.

  • Published:
Adepa - Condemn cover artwork play

Adepa - Condemn cover artwork
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian Afrobeats newcomer Adepa has released her debut single, titled “Condemn”.

Adepa, who is only 19 years, combines Afrobeats and Highlife, and she’s from Assin Fosu in the Central Region of Ghana.

With less than 6 months in the industry, Adepa has released a classic masterpiece that throws more light on the rise of an unutterable rate of abuse in relationships across the globe.

play Adepa (Twitter)

 

Just like the title, “Condemn”, Adepa feels everyone deserves peace in every relationship irrespective of the backgrounds of the partners.

The bold and sassy songstress made bold statements about the unfair treatments most ladies receive from men and warn them to quit if they aren’t interested in the relationship anymore.

“Condemn” is a mid-tempo Afrobeats single produced by Eka 1.

Adepa is under the management of 1RMT Records, headed by Michael Lord Gyan – the artiste manager for rapper Mr One.

Enjoy the song below and don’t forget to share your views with us.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Jubilation: Thousands welcome Fancy Gadam to Tamale Jubilation Thousands welcome Fancy Gadam to Tamale
Fancy Gadam: Singer brags; says he is the only artiste in Ghana with loyal fanbase Fancy Gadam Singer brags; says he is the only artiste in Ghana with loyal fanbase
VGMA Aftermath: Ebony didn’t deserve 'Artiste of the Year' - Socrate Safo VGMA Aftermath Ebony didn’t deserve 'Artiste of the Year' - Socrate Safo
VGMAs aftermath: M.anifest consoles King Promise after VGMA loss VGMAs aftermath M.anifest consoles King Promise after VGMA loss
VGMA Aftermath: Did you vote? - Charterhouse quizzes Patapaa's fans VGMA Aftermath Did you vote? - Charterhouse quizzes Patapaa's fans
Nana Opoku Kwarteng: Ebony Reigns was abused by Bullet - Father claims Nana Opoku Kwarteng Ebony Reigns was abused by Bullet - Father claims

Recommended Videos

Video: Shatta Rako - Mic Check Video Shatta Rako - Mic Check
Music Video: E.L - Overdose Music Video E.L - Overdose
Audio: Stonebwoy -  Tomorrow Audio Stonebwoy -  Tomorrow



Top Articles

1 Nana Opoku Kwarteng Ebony Reigns was abused by Bullet - Father claimsbullet
2 VGMA 2018 winners Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns top with 4 each; see complete...bullet
3 New Music Sarkodie - Brighter Day feat. Akwaboah & Obrafuor (Prod....bullet
4 Patapaa Angry singer storms out of 2018 VGMA after losing out to...bullet
5 WATCH Ebony Reigns sets new record at VGMA 2018bullet
6 WATCH Akosua Agyapong, Efya, MzVee, Adina pay teary tribute to...bullet
7 King Promise People are mocking singer for losing 5 awards...bullet
8 VGMA 2018 Teephlow wins first ever VGMA awardbullet
9 VGMA Aftermath Fancy Gadam fires back at Patapaa; "go...bullet
10 VIDEO Watch Sarkodie’s glorious 16 minutes performance...bullet

Related Articles

VGMA Aftermath Ebony didn’t deserve 'Artiste of the Year' - Socrate Safo
VGMAs aftermath M.anifest consoles King Promise after VGMA loss
VGMA Aftermath Did you vote? - Charterhouse quizzes Patapaa's fans
Nana Opoku Kwarteng Ebony Reigns was abused by Bullet - Father claims
New Music Sarkodie - Brighter Day feat. Akwaboah & Obrafuor (Prod. by JMJ)

Top Videos

1 Audio Yaa Pono - Obia Wone Master feat. Stonebwoybullet
2 Audio Stonebwoy -  Tomorrowbullet
3 Video Lil Win - Akyire Asembullet
4 Video Stonebwoy - Dirty Enemies feat. Baby Jetbullet
5 Audio Kwesi Arthur & Juls - Maintainbullet
6 Music Video E.L - Overdosebullet
7 Audio Sarkodie - Wake Up Call (Road Safety) feat. Benjibullet
8 Video KiDi - Adiepenabullet
9 Video Deon Boakye - Ma Warebullet
10 Audio Medikal - Adwee Babullet

Music

VGMA 2018 TV3 apologizes for ‘loss in transmission’ just when Nana Aba was on stage
VGMA2018 TV3 cuts live feed immediately Nana Aba comes on stage to present award
VGMA2018 Wild over Praye: fans are sent into overdrive following performance at VGMA
VGMA 2018 Ebony posthumously wins artiste of the year