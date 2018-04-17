news

Ghanaian Afrobeats newcomer Adepa has released her debut single, titled “Condemn”.

Adepa, who is only 19 years, combines Afrobeats and Highlife, and she’s from Assin Fosu in the Central Region of Ghana.

With less than 6 months in the industry, Adepa has released a classic masterpiece that throws more light on the rise of an unutterable rate of abuse in relationships across the globe.

Just like the title, “Condemn”, Adepa feels everyone deserves peace in every relationship irrespective of the backgrounds of the partners.

The bold and sassy songstress made bold statements about the unfair treatments most ladies receive from men and warn them to quit if they aren’t interested in the relationship anymore.

“Condemn” is a mid-tempo Afrobeats single produced by Eka 1.

Adepa is under the management of 1RMT Records, headed by Michael Lord Gyan – the artiste manager for rapper Mr One.

Enjoy the song below and don’t forget to share your views with us.