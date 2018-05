news

Ghana-based Nigerian Afrobeats artiste Kelvin2Much has released another song titled "Attention".

This song comes after "Shury" a hit song released earlier this year which has enjoyed massive airplay across various radio, TV and streaming platforms across the globe.

The artiste who has been recording since 2007, has worked with legendary producer BlackFace and currently has 6 songs to his credit.

Enjoy the full single below.