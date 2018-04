news

One of the best new rappers emerging from President Nana Akufo-Addo's hometown, Maabna has kick-started the year with a potential banger, titled "SM".

"SM" is the initials of 'save money' and it features OM Studio's in-house producer and rapper Cabum, and new rappers, 1Cedi and BPM.

The Hip-hop jam produced by BPM, talks about the importance of savings and urges the youth to plan their spendings.

Enjoy the full song below and don't forget to share your views with us.