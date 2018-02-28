Mabiina - True Love

news

The bluesy music by the Mabiina the songstress is produced by Black Speech Media Group.

Black Speech Media Group gem, Mabiina has finally dropped the official music video for her highly anticipated single, titled “True love”. The song is a soothing Rhythm and blues produced by (BSMG) Black Speech Media Group.

According to the sassy skyrocketing vocalist, the sweet ballad talks about how it feels getting true love. Basically, it talks about the fulfillment having true love comes with,” she said.

The classic music video shot in Accra and directed by one of Ghana’s most sought-after videographers, Emmanuel Selormey.