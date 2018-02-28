Home > Entertainment > Music >

Mabiina - True Love


Music Video Mabiina -True Love

The song is a soothing Rhythm and blues produced by (BSMG) Black Speech Media Group.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mabiina play

Mabiina
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The bluesy music by the Mabiina the songstress is produced by Black Speech Media Group.

Black Speech Media Group gem, Mabiina has finally dropped the official music video for her highly anticipated single, titled “True love”. The song is a soothing Rhythm and blues produced by (BSMG) Black Speech Media Group.

Mabiina play

Mabiina

 

According to the sassy skyrocketing vocalist, the sweet ballad talks about how it feels getting true love. Basically, it talks about the fulfillment having true love comes with,” she said.

 

The classic music video shot in Accra and directed by one of Ghana’s most sought-after videographers, Emmanuel Selormey.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Music Video: Bigail - Push Music Video Bigail - Push
Patapaa: Kumchacha is the one behind my challenges in the music industry - singer Patapaa Kumchacha is the one behind my challenges in the music industry - singer
New Music: Obibini - Gogo Woho feat. Dave Maestro (Prod. by Skinny Willis) New Music Obibini - Gogo Woho feat. Dave Maestro (Prod. by Skinny Willis)
Bigail: Singer announces video for “Push”, drops February 28 Bigail Singer announces video for “Push”, drops February 28
False report: "Stonebwoy not exiting Zylofon Media" - Bulldog False report "Stonebwoy not exiting Zylofon Media" - Bulldog
Kwesi Slay: Rapper out with "Aben" EP featuring Wanlov, Cabum, more Kwesi Slay Rapper out with "Aben" EP featuring Wanlov, Cabum, more

Recommended Videos

Music Video: Mabiina- True Love Music Video Mabiina- True Love
Video: Ahkan (Ruff N Smooth) - Amina Video Ahkan (Ruff N Smooth) - Amina
Audio: Ahkan (Ruff N Smooth) - Amina (Prod. by Paris Beatz) Audio Ahkan (Ruff N Smooth) - Amina (Prod. by Paris Beatz)



Top Articles

1 Video Watch Ebony's nude performance at 2017 4Syte Music Video Awardsbullet
2 2018 VGMA Nominations open for 19th Vodafone Ghana music awardsbullet
3 Patapaa Kumchacha is the one behind my challenges in the music...bullet
4 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018bullet
5 BONYFIED Top 7 Ebony Reigns songs of 2017bullet
6 Nana Yaa - My Hunny (Prod. by Citruss Beatzz)bullet
7 False report "Stonebwoy not exiting Zylofon Media" - Bulldogbullet
8 New Music Ebony - Konkonsa Policebullet
9 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
10 Ghana Music Awards "Artist of the Year" winners from...bullet

Related Articles

Music Video Bigail - Push
Patapaa Kumchacha is the one behind my challenges in the music industry - singer
New Music Obibini - Gogo Woho feat. Dave Maestro (Prod. by Skinny Willis)
Bigail Singer announces video for “Push”, drops February 28
False report "Stonebwoy not exiting Zylofon Media" - Bulldog
Kwesi Slay Rapper out with "Aben" EP featuring Wanlov, Cabum, more
Inside story Epixode splits with manager
New Music Kophi KulCha - Kumasi Dancehall God (Prod. by Mysta T)
Play Africa Music Music store targets US $23 billion in revenue on music sales by 2030
Music Video Ahkan (Ruff N Smooth) - Amina

Top Videos

1 Music Video MUSIGA - Nana Hemaa (Tribute To Ebony) ft. All-starsbullet
2 Video Vanilla Karr - Odo Yewu feat. Bisa Kdeibullet
3 Music Video Shatta Wale - Bullet Proofbullet
4 Video Shatta Wale releases a mega song attacking fake pastorsbullet
5 Audio Shatta Wale - Pray for Mebullet
6 Audio Sarkodie - End Time feat. Kwabena Kwabena (Prod. by...bullet
7 Music Video Ypee - Meye Guy Remix feat. Medikal & Sarkodiebullet
8 Audio Ahkan (Ruff N Smooth) - Amina (Prod. by Paris Beatz)bullet
9 Audio Ebony - Konkonsa Policebullet
10 She told me in my dreams that she is going home –...bullet

Music

Epixode
Inside story Epixode splits with manager
Kophi KulCha - Kumasi Dancehall God (Prod. by Mysta T)
New Music Kophi KulCha - Kumasi Dancehall God (Prod. by Mysta T)
Play Africa Music
Play Africa Music Music store targets US $23 billion in revenue on music sales by 2030
Ahkan (Ruff N Smooth) - Amina
Music Video Ahkan (Ruff N Smooth) - Amina