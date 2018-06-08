Maccasio announces new Hip-hop jam “Lyrical Stamina”

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Rapper Maccasio has announced a new Hip-hop jam with its release date.

The ZOLA Music record label frontman, who kick-started the year 2018 with a hit single, titled “Dagomba Girl” featuring Mugeez of R2Bees, is ready to feed his fans with another potential banger.

According to him, he has a new song titled “Lyrical Stamina” and it features vocalists, Stone B.

The song sees the 3Music Awards 2018 “Breakout Artiste of the Year” award winner brag about his lyrical dexterity, prowess and influence in the current rap game.

He blends English, Pidgin and his native dialect, creating a perfect lyrical flow.

“Lyrical Stamina” has been scheduled for Wednesday, June 13, 2018.