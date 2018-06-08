Maccasio announces new Hip-hop jam “Lyrical Stamina”

Maccasio is ready to feed his fans with another potential banger.
The ZOLA Music record label frontman, who kick-started the year 2018 with a hit single, titled “Dagomba Girl” featuring Mugeez of R2Bees, is ready to feed his fans with another potential banger.
According to him, he has a new song titled “Lyrical Stamina” and it features vocalists, Stone B.
He blends English, Pidgin and his native dialect, creating a perfect lyrical flow.
“Lyrical Stamina” has been scheduled for Wednesday, June 13, 2018.