Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Maccasio announces new Hip-hop jam “Lyrical Stamina”


Maccasio Rapper announces new Hip-hop jam “Lyrical Stamina”, drops June 13

Maccasio is ready to feed his fans with another potential banger.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Maccasio announces new Hip-hop jam “Lyrical Stamina” play

Maccasio announces new Hip-hop jam “Lyrical Stamina”
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Rapper Maccasio has announced a new Hip-hop jam with its release date.

The ZOLA Music record label frontman, who kick-started the year 2018 with a hit single, titled “Dagomba Girl” featuring Mugeez of R2Bees, is ready to feed his fans with another potential banger.

According to him, he has a new song titled “Lyrical Stamina” and it features vocalists, Stone B.

READ MORE: 10 things you didn’t know about Kwesi Arthur

The song sees the 3Music Awards 2018 “Breakout Artiste of the Year” award winner brag about his lyrical dexterity, prowess and influence in the current rap game.

He blends English, Pidgin and his native dialect, creating a perfect lyrical flow.

“Lyrical Stamina” has been scheduled for Wednesday, June 13, 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Ryan Korsah: Vodafone icons street edition winner rebrands to Cweku Ryan; drops "Matter" Ryan Korsah Vodafone icons street edition winner rebrands to Cweku Ryan; drops "Matter"
New Music: DJ Vyrusky - Never Carry Last feat. Kuami Eugene & Mayorkun New Music DJ Vyrusky - Never Carry Last feat. Kuami Eugene & Mayorkun
Mew Music: Edem - Father (Prod. by Mix Master Garzy) Mew Music Edem - Father (Prod. by Mix Master Garzy)
New Music: Streetbeatz - Holiday feat. DunD & Timbo (Prod by Streetbeatz) New Music Streetbeatz - Holiday feat. DunD & Timbo (Prod by Streetbeatz)
LISTEN: Wanlov talks Anas exposé, $1.2b National ID cards, Ebony’s death in “Dis Be Ghana” LISTEN Wanlov talks Anas exposé, $1.2b National ID cards, Ebony’s death in “Dis Be Ghana”
WATCH: Anas features Shatta Wale's song in latest exposé WATCH Anas features Shatta Wale's song in latest exposé

Recommended Videos

Music Video: Kwesi Arthur - The Anthem Music Video Kwesi Arthur - The Anthem
Video: Opanka - I Am Anas Video Opanka - I Am Anas
Music Video: Elliot Lamptey - Simply Trusting Music Video Elliot Lamptey - Simply Trusting



Top Articles

1 WATCH Anas features Shatta Wale's song in latest exposébullet
2 BET Awards 2018 Kwesi Arthur nominated for "Viewers' Choice: Best New...bullet
3 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018bullet
4 WATCH Opanka drops "I Am Anas" freestyle ahead of 'Number 12' premierebullet
5 New Music King Promise - CCTV feat. Mugeez & Sarkodie (Prod. by...bullet
6 LISTEN Wanlov talks Anas exposé, $1.2b National ID cards,...bullet
7 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
8 Mew Music Edem - Father (Prod. by Mix Master Garzy)bullet
9 Pulse List Top Ghanaian albums of the year 2018 (thus far)bullet
10 Oops! New artiste to hit number one on YouTube in...bullet

Related Articles

Mew Music Edem - Father (Prod. by Mix Master Garzy)
New Music Streetbeatz - Holiday feat. DunD & Timbo (Prod by Streetbeatz)
LISTEN Wanlov talks Anas exposé, $1.2b National ID cards, Ebony’s death in “Dis Be Ghana”
WATCH Anas features Shatta Wale's song in latest exposé
WATCH Opanka drops "I Am Anas" freestyle ahead of 'Number 12' premiere
Photos Stonebwoy, Patapaa back home for Ghana Meets Naija on Saturday
Pulse List Top Ghanaian albums of the year 2018 (thus far)

Top Videos

1 Video Opanka - I Am Anasbullet
2 Audio Guilty Beatz - Akwaaba feat. Mr Eazi, Patapaa & Pappy Kojobullet
3 Shatta Wale x Millitants - Thunder Firebullet
4 Music Video King Promise - CCTV feat. Sarkodie & Mugeezbullet
5 Audio Yaa Pono - Obia Wo Ne Master feat. Stonebwoybullet
6 Music Video DJ Mensah - Say I Do feat. Sarkodiebullet
7 Music Video Kwesi Arthur - The Anthembullet
8 Video Ko-Jo Cue & Shaker - Up & Awake feat. Kwesi Arthurbullet
9 Music Video Lil Burna X Berry Billz X Upcoming Tupac -...bullet
10 Video Juni Hype - Giver of Lifebullet

Music

Patapaa back home for Ghana Meets Naija on Saturday
Photos Stonebwoy, Patapaa back home for Ghana Meets Naija on Saturday
Wiyaala, Reggie 'N' Bollie rock Queen’s 92nd birthday party
Photos & Video Wiyaala, Reggie 'N' Bollie rock Queen’s 92nd birthday party
David Nicol-Sey
David Nicol-Sey Meet the director behind iconic videos from Sarkodie, Ice Prince, DJ Neptune, Stanley Enow, others
Pappy Kojo and Medikal's “Idi Amin 1971” EP cover artwork
Pappy Kojo, Medikal Rappers announce joint EP “Idi Amin 1971” with controversial cover artwork