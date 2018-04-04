Home > Entertainment > Music >

McBriggs's new video for "Like You Do" will brighten your day


McBriggs This London based Ghanaian Afrobeat singer's new video will brighten your day

The singer's new music video opens up with beautiful views and the most romantic of shots.

McBriggs brings us yet another stunning music video to accompany another beautiful track.

The London based Ghanaian afrobeat singer is set to drop a new music video for his single "Like you do" that has us all in our feelings.

The song was produced by the same producer of Jeje, going by the name Jaji, however, mixed and Mastered by Constance Kros.

The video, however, was shot and directed by Teeeezy C, who has also worked with other Afrobeat artistes like Fuse ODG and K Adu.

Speaking to Pulse Ghana, the second-year Law student at the Buckinghamshire University (UK)said “The song like you do, was mostly influenced by the shaku shaku dance.  At a party the artist went with his friends, they all joined in the dance and it ignited a fire to write about the dance. Also very influenced by the African culture, it was just a dance that was also surfacing the western world, so through this song, I wanted to teach and show other cultures about the dance. ” 

The gritty film-styled music video gives homage to modern African traditions all the way from the actors' and actress' make-up to their garb.

This time, he decided to feature the revealing the dynamic beauty of the world in this music video.

