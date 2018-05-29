Mr Abodie, Kofi Kinaata have new sound coming May 31

news

The Ghanaian Highlife music fraternity is about to witness a new genuine and classic contemporary sound from newcomer Mr Abodie.

The prolific young vocalist has announced his debut record, titled “Soakodi” featuring multiple award-winning singer, rapper and songwriter Kofi Kinaata.

According to Abodie, who is also known for his infectious ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ soundtracks, his upcoming single urges men to properly engage women and practice long-lasting relationships instead of taking advantage of them.

He curled the concept from an incident that happened in his childhood.

Mr Abodie recollects that he had refused to carry foodstuff that was fetched from his parents’ farm to their house. After several attempts of refusing to carry, his mother told him “soakodi (meaning he would rather enjoy if he carries the foodstuff)”.

Abodie linked the situation to how modern men meet women and try to take advantage of them instead of passing through the norm.

He urged men to see the families of their ladies before furthering their relationships.

“Soakodi” will drop on Thursday, May 31, according to his management.

The official music video is also ready but will be released weeks after the audio drops.