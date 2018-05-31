Mr Abodie - Soakodi feat. Kofi Kinaata (Prod. by Kin Dee)

news

Highlife newcomer Mr Abodie is finally out with his highly anticipated debut single, titled “Soakodi”.

The song, which features multiple award-winning rapper, singer and songwriter Kofi Kinaata, was released at the right time.

“Soakodi”, according to Abodie, urges men to properly engage women and practice long-lasting relationships instead of taking advantage of them.

He curled the concept from an incident that happened in his childhood.

Mr Abodie recollects that he had refused to carry foodstuff that was fetched from his parents’ farm to their house. After several attempts of refusing to carry, his mother told him “soakodi (meaning he would rather enjoy if he carries the foodstuff)”.

Abodie linked the situation to how modern men meet women and try to take advantage of them instead of passing through the norm.

He urged men to see the families of their ladies before furthering their relationships.

The mid-tempo classic Highlife jam was produced by Kin Dee.

Enjoy the full song below and don’t forget to share your views with us.